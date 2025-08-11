The Social Security Administration (SSA) will implement a new telephone authentication protocol for registered users, while independent analyses project a tight financial scenario for its core trust funds.

Beginning in August 2025, my Social Security account holders will be able to voluntarily use a Security Authentication PIN (SAP) during calls to the National 800 Number, a mechanism designed to “streamline identity verification,” according to the agency.

New safety measures for your “My Social Security” account

Two key advantages underpin the implementation of SAP: reduced call times and strengthened protection protocols. Internal calculations indicate that using the PIN would reduce the conversation time with agents by three minutes, equivalent to a 30% reduction compared to the current average. This efficiency results from accelerated validation procedures.

At the same time, SAP acts as an “additional layer of security” to protect personal data during telephone consultations. Integration with existing my Social Security systems is described as immediate and easy to operate.

It works in a specific sequence: authorized users enter their PIN when contacting the National 800 Number. This action will quickly authenticate their identity, allowing employees to access their records and provide assistance with less operational delay.

Joining the system remains optional. SAP only works for verified my Social Security account holders. The agency specifies that “you will not be required to visit a local field office if you do not have a personal my Social Security account or choose not to use the SAP feature.”

Those who opt out will experience the standard verification process without any disruptions, while retaining full access to phone services.

Social Security funds are at risk, it is warned: they could run out

In parallel with operational adjustments, an assessment requested by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) projects new horizons for the program’s financial sustainability. The Office of the Chief Actuary of Social Security analyzed the consequences of the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), legislation signed by President Donald Trump last month.

The focus fell on the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund, responsible for disbursements to retirees and death beneficiaries.

According to the study commissioned by Wyden in July, the OASI trust fund’s reserves could be depleted by the fourth quarter of 2032. This forecast advances depletion from previous projections that placed it in the first quarter of 2033.

Karen Glenn, chief actuary, detailed in correspondence to the senator that the OBBBA—which establishes temporary expanded tax deductions for seniors, potentially exempting taxes on benefit segments—directly impacts revenues.

“Given that income tax revenues from Social Security benefits are allocated to the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, the implementation of the OBBBA will have a material effect on the financial condition of the Social Security trust funds,” Glenn explained.

The OASI Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund operate administratively independently. However, the Social Security and Medicare Trustee Boards incorporate a hypothetical combined collapse date into their annual reports to reflect the overall health of the system.

The Trustee Report published in June 2025 estimated that such combined collapse would occur in 2034, a year earlier than the previous estimate. The new analysis by the Office of the Chief Actuary suggests that the OBBBA amendments could push this event to the first quarter of 2034, rather than the third quarter originally projected.

The depletion of reserves would have tangible effects on beneficiaries. According to conventional actuarial models, in such a scenario, recipients would receive approximately 81% of the established benefits. This is because current revenues (primarily payroll taxes) would cover only that fraction of the total obligations. The document sent to Wyden does not change this percentage, but it does adjust the probable start dates for the consolidated fund.

Regarding the Disability Insurance (DI) trust fund, both the requested analysis and the latest trustee report agree on its stability. Glenn indicated that its depletion is not expected within the 75-year horizon. This prolonged solvency of the disability component contrasts with the more immediate financial strains affecting the retirement and survivors’ benefit (OASI) segment. The divergence in timing underscores specific budgetary challenges for each branch of Social Security.