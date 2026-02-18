Planning for retirement is one of those decisions you know you have to make, but often postpone because there are simply too many variables to consider. Between calculating your pension, understanding health insurance, and dreaming about how to fill your leisure time, the inevitable question arises: where to live?

It’s not just about retiring in a place with good weather or beautiful scenery; the equation is much more complex and includes everything from the tax burden to the peace of mind of knowing that, if your health fails, there will be a good hospital nearby. That’s why, when you sit down to look at the hard data for 2026, patterns and trends begin to emerge that simply make everything easier.

Things to Consider When Seeking a Place to Retire

When planning for retirement, the evaluation should focus on three main pillars: affordability, tax policies, and quality of life. Several reports we consulted, from specialized websites, agree that the combination of these factors is crucial for the population over 65.

The best-positioned states achieve a balance between tax burden, public safety, and access to specialized health services, given the needs of an elderly person who is about to finally begin to enjoy their well-deserved rest after years of hard work.

Wyoming Leads Due to Economic and Security Factors

Wyoming ranks number one overall. This position is primarily attributed to its leadership in affordability. The state does not levy state income, inheritance, or estate taxes, allowing retirees to maximize their fixed income.

In addition to tax advantages, the cost of in-home care services is among the lowest in the nation. This is a significant factor for seniors who prefer to maintain their independence. Furthermore, the violent crime rate is low, and there are strong legal protections against elder abuse.

However, the state ranks 33rd in healthcare, an aspect that prospective residents should consider, along with a predominantly cold climate and a below-average density of healthcare professionals.

Retiring in Florida Remains Attractive Due to Its Great Climate

Despite demographic and economic changes, Florida remains the second-best state in the US for retirement. The state maintains its reputation as a retirement haven thanks to the absence of a state income tax and its extensive leisure infrastructure. The presence of a long coastline and a wide range of cultural and recreational offerings continues to be a major draw for older adults.

Another positive aspect is the high funding allocated to assistance programs for the elderly, which guarantees a social support network. However, analyses for 2026 indicate an upward trend in the cost of living.

Housing prices and hurricane insurance premiums have risen significantly, eroding their position as a pillar of affordability. The inherent risk of extreme weather events is a constant factor in the equation for coastal residents.

Geriatric Wellness and Health: Why Retire in South Dakota

South Dakota secured a solid third place thanks to outstanding performance in the health and social services sector. The state’s healthcare system is ranked fourth best in the nation for serving the elderly. Mental health indicators in the state are particularly positive, registering low rates of social isolation and mental distress among older adults.

Like the top two states, South Dakota does not tax personal income, which strengthens its financial profile. However, there is a notable contradiction in its cost profile. Despite its generally good ranking in affordability, the state has the highest annual cost of in-home care services in the country. This paradox forces retirees to carefully assess their future long-term care needs before establishing residency.

Colorado and Minnesota: Options for Specific Lifestyles

Two northern states round out the top three, though with very different profiles. Colorado ranks fourth and stands out for its combination of outdoor activities and medical services. It boasts the third-best healthcare system in the country for retirees, making it a viable option for those with pre-existing medical conditions requiring ongoing monitoring. Its affordability ranking is average, influenced by a high-demand housing market.

Minnesota, meanwhile, ranks fifth and is recognized for having the best healthcare for retirees, with internationally renowned institutions like the Mayo Clinic. Overall quality of life and community safety are strong points. However, this state has the highest tax burden among the top five, including taxes on Social Security benefits, and its winters are particularly harsh, factors that place it 33rd in the affordability ranking.