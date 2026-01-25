Amid national discussions about economic relief, many in the Garden State are watching closely for potential new federal stimulus checks. However, what some may not know is that New Jersey already has its own robust direct relief program, putting cash back into taxpayers’ pockets.

Unlike the broad stimulus checks, this benefit, known as the ANCHOR program, is specifically designed to combat one of the state’s biggest financial challenges: property taxes. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you’d better know how to do it right to claim hundreds, and sometimes more than $1,000, that are rightfully yours.

The Step-by-Step Process for ANCHOR stimulus checks

The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program isn’t new, but its rules and application processes have evolved. For the 2025 benefit year, which is based on your 2024 situation, the state distributed payments totaling approximately $2.4 billion to more than 2 million residents.

If you missed the application window that closed on October 31, 2025, or if you’re preparing for the next round, here’s everything you need to know to navigate the process with confidence.

Certain New Jersey Residents Have to Do Some Moves

The good news is that the state has worked to simplify the process, especially for those who received the benefit last year. For many residents under 65 who do not receive Social Security disability benefits, the state automatically filed a claim on their behalf starting September 15, 2025. These individuals received an ANCHOR Benefits Confirmation Letter in August. If all the information in that letter was correct, they didn’t have to do anything else; just wait for payment.

However, there were two important groups that did need to take action:

People age 65 and older, or those receiving Social Security disability benefits: Automatic filing did not apply to this group. A manual application was required using the new combined form PAS-1, which serves for ANCHOR, the Senior Freeze program, and the upcoming Stay NJ program. Anyone whose information has changed: If you received the confirmation letter but moved, got married, changed your bank account, or needed a paper check instead of direct deposit, you were required to submit your own application to update your information by September 15, 2025.

What Documents Did You Need to Have On Hand?

Having the correct documents ready was essential for a smooth application. According to the Tax Division, the following was required:

Identity verification through ID.me This replaced the old Identification Number and PIN system .

Property or rental details: For property owners, the borough/county code, block, lot, and qualifier from the 2024 property tax bill. For renters, the primary residence address.

Proof of income: The “New Jersey Gross Income” reported on line 29 of your NJ-1040 tax return for the year 2024.

How Much Money Could You Receive?

Benefit amounts for 2025 remained consistent and were determined by your status (owner or renter), your income, and your age.

For homeowners with a gross income of $150,000 or less : The base benefit was $1,500. If you were age 65 or older, you received an additional bonus of $250, totaling $1,750.

For homeowners with gross income between $150,001 and $250,000 : The base benefit was $1,000, plus the $250 bonus for those over 65.

For tenants with a gross income of $150,000 or less: The benefit was $450, with a bonus of $250 for those over 65, totaling $700.

The Path to Your ANCHOR Payment

After submitting the application, you’ve got to wait a little bit. The Division of Taxation started sending payments on September 15, 2025, in a continuous process that extended over several months. The state processes direct deposit applications first before issuing paper checks.

If you applied near the October 31 deadline, the state indicates that most applicants receive their payment within 90 days, although holidays could cause delays. This means that an application submitted by the deadline could result in a payment around the end of January 2026.