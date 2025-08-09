If you’re a Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipient, August 2025 brings an unusual twist: you’ll receive two deposits in the same month. This isn’t an error, but rather a quirk of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment schedule.

The first payment, for August 2025, was distributed on August 1 (Friday), as usual. However, a second payment will arrive on August 29 (Friday), which actually covers the full September 2025 benefit. This advance occurs because the SSA follows an unbreakable rule: it never pays benefits in months when the first falls on a weekend or holiday.

The reason behind the double SSI payment

The reason why September’s payment is advanced to the previous month’s closest business day, is becaus September 1st is a federal holiday: Labour Day.

The approved amounts for 2025 follow the federal cost-of-living adjustment (COLAs), that was 2.5% this year. For single beneficiaries, the maximum monthly payment is $967. For couples where both spouses receive SSI, the combined maximum could be the top amount of $1,450. These amounts apply to both August deposits.

Now, have in mind and understand that the second payment (August 29) is not extra income: it’s your full September benefit delivered earlier. After the August 29 payment, you will not receive any funds in September. Your next deposit will not be due until October 1, 2025 (Wednesday), corresponding to that month.

Tricks to make your money be enough during August and September:

Split your September payment ($967 or $1,450) into two parts: one for the end of August and one for September.

($967 or $1,450) into two parts: one for the end of August and one for September. Prioritize fixed expenses (rent, medicines, basic services) in September.

(rent, medicines, basic services) in September. Contact banks or suppliers if you anticipate difficulties in paying debts during this period.

Why might the SSI amounts vary?

The maximum amounts ($967 and $1,450, as previously explained) are federal. Your actual payment could be lower if:

You have other income (pension, partial salary).

(pension, partial salary). You receive in-kind support (subsidized housing or free food).

(subsidized housing or free food). You live in a medical institution.

Your state offers a local supplement to SSI (such as California or New York). To confirm your exact amount, check your benefit notice in My Social Security. If you need assistance, contact the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 or visit a local office with your benefit certificate.

Eligibility criteria for SSI in 2025

To qualify for SSI benefits in 2025, all of the applicants must meet strict financial and non-financial requirements. Individuals must be 65 or older, blind, or disabled (as defined by the Social Security Administration) and have very limited income and resources—below $2,000 for individuals or $3,000 for couples.

Income includes wages, Social Security benefits, and even free food or shelter, while resources count cash, bank accounts, and valuables (excluding a primary home and one vehicle). U.S. citizenship or eligible non-citizen status (such as lawful permanent residents) is also required, and applicants must reside in one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, or the Northern Mariana Islands.

Additionally, SSI eligibility depends on where you live. Some states (like California and New York) supplement federal SSI payments, potentially increasing benefits. However, people in institutions (like hospitals or prisons) or those absent from the U.S. for a full calendar month may lose eligibility.