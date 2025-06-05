The Social Security Administration (SSA) schedules SSI payments on the first day of the month. However, it is necessary to issue benefits in advance to avoid delays because the normal payday falls on the weekend or on a legal holiday. Although it is unlikely, sometimes a Supplemental Security Income recipient may not receive their monthly payment on time.

The first thing you should do is to contact your bank or financial institution to see if you have any pending SSI payments. For several reasons, banks may not always have enough time to process all the payments, so there could, occasionally, be delays. What you need to take into account is the fact that you should wait for three mailing days before you contact the Social Security Administration.

How can I report a missing SSI payment to Social Security?

If you were not able to sort it out because your bank had no pending payment to deposit into your bank account, call the Agency to report a missing or late payment after three mailing days.

All you have to do is call the SSA. Their toll-free number is 1-800-772-1213, or if you are deaf or hard of hearing, call Social Security at TTY 1-800-325-0778. Another possibility is to visit your local office.

SSI recipients who are not sure where their local office is can simply use this official website https://www.ssa.gov/locator/. Once you call Social Security or visit them to report your missing SSI payment, the Agency will review your case.

If the Administration finds out that your Supplemental Security Income payment is actually due, they will immediately replace it. Remember that to get this Federal benefit, you must have filed and received approval from the SSA.

Why may my SSI payment be late?

There could be several reasons why your SSI payment may not be sent on time. For example, there may have been changes in your address. That is why it is important to update your address with the Social Security.

Another reason why this SSI payment may be late could be due to a change in your bank information. If you have a new bank account, it is essential to report it and update this essential information.

Even if you have reported the payment may have already been processed, and SSA may have tried to deliver it to an old account without success. Some people may have changed their name because they got married, and SSA is checking if you are eligible for the Supplemental Security Income.

Although it is very unlikely, it may be due to a delay in Social Security processing times. Paper checks could also be stolen or lost. So, if you still receive paper checks, there could be other reasons. If you think your direct deposit was stolen, call SSA as soon as you can to report it.

*Reminder: Supplemental Security Income benefits eligibility may change over time, so you could lose your benefits for having additional earnings or resources