The Supplemental Security Income—SSI for short—is a federal assistance program targeting low-income people across the United States. As the Social Security Administration (SSA) puts it, SSI is a program that provides monthly payments to low-income adults and children who are blind or have a disability.

The program also sends out monthly payments to anyone 65 or older whose income and resources stay below certain limits. For 2026, a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) went into effect, changing what people actually receive. The basic eligibility rules didn’t get a major overhaul, though the income and resource ceilings did get their usual yearly update.

Eligibility Categories For SSI Benefits In 2026

To actually get the benefit, an applicant has to fit into one of the categories the rules spell out. “To be categorically eligible, the applicant must meet at least one of these conditions: be 65 years of age or older, be totally or partially blind, or have a medical condition that prevents them from working and is expected to last at least one year or result in death.

There are different rules for children, notes the SSA. For adults 18 and older, the legal definition of disability says the person “be unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity (SGA) due to a medically determinable physical or mental impairment that is expected to result in death or that has lasted, or is expected to last, at least 12 consecutive months,” according to official data from the SSA.

Income And Resource Limits Under The 2026 SSA Rules

Income and resource limits get reviewed every year. For 2026, the SSA has posted specific numbers that decide who qualifies financially.

If you’re applying as an individual: wages or self-employment income must come in under $2,073 a month . Income from pensions, Social Security, or donations can’t go above $1,014 a month . Your total resources (things you own) have to stay below $2,000.

For couples, the numbers look different: Earned income below $3,067 monthly. Unearned income below $1,511 monthly. And total resources under $3,000.



The agency also makes clear that some things don’t count toward those limits. It is clarified that exclusions may apply to the income and resource limits mentioned. Social Security Administration. For example, SNAP benefits, certain housing subsidies, and some state or local assistance usually aren’t treated as income.

Then there’s the SGA threshold—that’s the line that says whether someone with a disability is considered able to work. For 2026, it’s $1,690 per month for non‑blind people with disabilities, and $2,830 per month for those who are statutorily blind.

Residency, Citizenship, And Institutional Exclusions For SSI

Residency and citizenship rules also matter—and they can exclude people. To qualify for SSI, you have to live in the United States, meaning the 50 states, D.C., or the Northern Mariana Islands. The program doesn’t operate in American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You also need to be a U.S. citizen or a qualified non‑citizen who meets extra criteria. “Individuals with an active deportation or removal order do not meet the non-citizen requirement,” according to Congress.gov. And if you live in a public institution like a jail or prison, you’re generally not eligible for SSI.

Changes You Must Know When Applying for SSI

The biggest change for 2026 comes from the COLA. That 2.8% increase started in January. The maximum monthly SSI payment went from $967 for an individual in 2025 up to $994 in 2026. For couples, it went from $1,450 to $1,491. Those are the federal benefit rates.

But the check you actually get could be higher—if your state adds its own supplement—or lower, if you have countable income, get free room and board from someone else, or live in certain institutional settings. In January 2026, the average federally administered SSI payment ran about $737, according to Congress.gov. That gap between the maximum and the average comes from reductions the SSA makes when people have other income, including Social Security benefits.

Upcoming SSI Payment Dates

Payment dates for SSI follow a simple rule: usually the first of the month. But if that day falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the money comes on the last business day before. Here’s the schedule from April through December 2026:

April 2026: April 1

May 2026: May 1

June 2026: June 1

July 2026: July 1

August 2026: August 3 (because August 1 is a Saturday)

September 2026: August 31 (September 1 is Labor Day, a federal holiday)

October 2026: October 1

November 2026: November 2 (November 1 is a Sunday)

December 2026: December 1

For people who get both SSI and Social Security retirement benefits, the deposit days don’t match up. SSI lands on the 1st of the month, while Social Security arrives on the 3rd.