Reaching retirement age is a moment every American worker dreams of. After long years of work and hundreds of thousands of dollars in Social Security taxes, the first retirement check is almost like reaching the end of one of the most important marathons of your life.

You can retire at age 62, wait until your full retirement age (FRA, which is 66 or 67), or wait until age 70: and every month, Social Security deposits $5,108 into your account without fail. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, this is the maximum benefit you can receive in 2025.

But how do you reach that dream retirement figure?

There are three conditions you must meet if you’re thinking of aiming for that $5,108 per month. These three requirements work together, and if you fail one, the other two aren’t really worth much.

Earn VERY well (and for a LONG time): It’s not enough to have a good salary one year. You have to have earned at least $176,100 a year (that’s the taxable income in 2025)… and maintain or exceed it for 35 full years.

What happens if you worked less than 35 years? Social Security fills in the missing years with… zeros. Yes, that’s right. If you only contributed for 30 years, they’ll add 5 years with $0 to your average. Goodbye to the maximum benefit, and you’ll be paid a lower benefit.

Playing the long game (35 years is NOT optional): This goes hand in hand with the above. You need at least 35 years of contributions to avoid those dream-killing zeros. It’s the basis of the calculation.

However, there’s a minimum requirement to join the club: having at least 40 work credits. In 2025, you’ll earn 1 credit for every $1,810 you earn, but you can only accumulate 4 credits per year at most (meaning, with $7,240, you’ll have them all). In total, you require 10 years of work (40 credits) just to qualify for anything. For the maximum, of course, this is a piece of cake if you meet the $176,000 threshold.

The last link: wait until age 70 to retire

The art of waiting (DON’T retire at 62!): This is where many people stumble. The age at which you decide to start collecting is crucial when calculating your benefit.

If you collect at 62 (the minimum age): Your benefit plummets. In 2025, the maximum in this case would be only $2,831. That’s a huge reduction (almost half!).

Your benefit plummets. In 2025, the maximum in this case would be only $2,831. That’s a huge reduction (almost half!). If you collect at your Full Retirement Age (FRA): For most people retiring now (born in 1960 or later), it’s 67. The maximum amount in 2025 would be $4,018. Much better, but still not the ceiling.

For most people retiring now (born in 1960 or later), it’s 67. The maximum amount in 2025 would be $4,018. Much better, but still not the ceiling. The magic goal is the age of 70: Here’s the trick. For every year you delay collecting past your FRA (until age 70), your base benefit grows by 8% annually. That’s guaranteed interest!

Delaying from age 67 to 70 (3 years) gives you a 24% increase (8% x 3), but since the increase is applied to the base already calculated with your high income, the end result is that $5,108. It’s a jackpot for holding out 3 more years. Without this delay until age 70, even if you’ve earned millions for 35 years, you won’t reach the maximum.

The definitive DON’T that reduces your retirement check

There’s one trap you can throw at you when aiming for the biggest paycheck, and that trap is working while you’re getting paid (before your FRA).

Are you planning to retire at 66 but continue working part-time? Be careful. If you collect benefits BEFORE reaching your Full Retirement Age (FRA) and continue earning money, there are limits:

In 2025, if you earn more than $23,400 a year BEFORE your FRA , Social Security will take away $1 of your benefit for every $2 you earn over that limit .

, Social Security will take away $1 of your benefit for . If you reach your FRA during that year, the limit rises to $62,160, and you get a $1 reduction for every $3 you exceed, but only up to the exact month you reach your FRA.

The good news is that this money isn’t lost forever. When you reach your FRA, Social Security recalculates your monthly benefit upward to compensate you for what they withheld. It’s like an “involuntary loan” that they later return to you.

But be careful, if you’re seeking the absolute maximum ($5,108), this doesn’t affect you because you’re already delaying collection until age 70, past your FRA.