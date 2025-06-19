In alphabetical order, Alabama is one of the States that is still delivering SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the United States. This State uses the last 2 digits of the Food Stamps case number. Following the same order, paydays will be sent on the 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd if your case number ends in 75-79, 80-84, 85-89, 90-94, or 95-99, respectively.

SNAP benefits will also be delivered to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards in Delaware through June 23, 2025. Delaware uses the first letter of your last name to arrange paydays. If the first letter of your last name is “S”, you will receive benefits on the 19th. If it is “T”, on the 20th. Those whose letter of their last name is “U or V” will collect Food Stamps on the 21st in Delaware. Then, if it is “W” on the 22nd, and “X, Y, and Z” on the 23rd.

SNAP payments in Florida and Texas

Both States, Florida and Texas, will continue sending SNAP benefit payments through June 28th, 2025. Florida uses the case number, but it is read backward. It is based on the 9th and 8th digits, without using the 10th digit. The paydays in the State of Florida will be delivered on June 19th if your case number’s 9th and 8th digits are 65-67.

Then, it will be 68-71 (20th), 72-74 (21st), 75-78 (22nd), 79-81 (23rd), 82-85 (24th), 86-88 (25th), 89-92 (26th), 93-95 (27th), 96-99 (28th). In Texas, SNAP recipients need to pay attention to the Eligibility Determination Group number.

EDG ends in: 11-13 = SNAP benefits due on the 19th

EDG: 14-17 = on the 20th

EDG : 18-20 = on the 21st

EDG: 21-24 = on the 22nd

EDG: 25-27 = on the 23rd

EDG: 28-31 = on the 24th

EDG : 32-34 = on the 25th

EDG : 35-38 = on the 26th

EDG : 39-41 = on the 27th

EDG : 42-45 = on the 28th

EDG : 46-49 = on the 27th

EDG : 50-53 = on the 28th

EDG : 54-57 = on the 16th

EDG : 58-60 = on the 17th

EDG : 61-64 = on the 18th

EDG : 65-67 = on the 19th

EDG : 68-71 = on the 20th

EDG : 72-74 = on the 21st

EDG : 75-78 = on the 22nd

EDG : 79-81 = on the 23rd

EDG : 82-85 = on the 24th

EDG : 86-88 = on the 25th

EDG : 89-92 = on the 26th

EDG : 93-95 = on the 27th

EDG : 96-99 = on the 28th

Other SNAP paydays left in June 2025

Georgia will also distribute Food Stamps, but only through the 23rd. Indiana, Louisiana, and Maryland will also be sending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits through June 23, 2025.

The State of Michigan will have a few paydays left, but not as many as the other States because its last payday will be on June 21. To know when your payday is, you will have to see the last digit of your ID. If it ends in 8, your payday will be June 19, 2025. Those whose ID ends in 9 will receive money on the 21st if eligible. Other paydays will take place in these States:

Mississippi: June 4 to 21

Missouri: June 1 to 22

New Mexico: June 1 to 20

North Carolina: June 3 to 21

Ohio: June 2 to 20

Tennessee: June 1 to 20

Washington: June 1 to 20

Puerto Rico: June 4 to 22

For more information on eligibility, visit USDA’s official website at: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/monthly-issuance-schedule