IRS Commissioner Frank Bisignano confirmed that a provision buried inside the existing tax code gives certain families the ability to collect refunds of up to $5,000 per qualifying child on their 2025 return. The mechanism in question isn’t a newly created stimulus program or the product of emergency legislation — it’s the Adoption Tax Credit, a long-standing benefit that a large share of eligible taxpayers either overlook or don’t fully understand.

The announcement moved fast online, and so did the misreading of it. Across social media platforms, the figure got stripped of its context and repackaged as something broader, such as a universal payment, a new round of government checks. It needs a little clarifying, or maybe a lot of it.

The IRS says the $5,000 refund is real but here’s who actually gets it

The IRS pushed back directly, making clear that no federal program authorizing direct payments of that amount has been approved. Refunds in the thousands are achievable, but only within the narrow conditions the law actually sets.

The Adoption Tax Credit functions as a reimbursement tool for taxpayers who have completed or begun an adoption during a period the IRS recognizes. It doesn’t apply automatically. Whether a filer qualifies depends on household income, the category of adoption involved, and the documentation they’re able to produce when filing.

Credit conditions and how the money actually works

The full credit tops out at $17,280 per qualifying child. That number represents the ceiling — not what most filers will see returned to them in cash. The refundable slice, the portion payable when a filer’s tax liability reaches zero, is capped at $5,000. Critically, that portion can’t roll over. If a taxpayer doesn’t claim it within the applicable filing period, it disappears.

Eligible expenses under the credit cover adoption agency fees, attorney fees, and travel costs with a direct connection to the adoption process. Each of those categories requires documentation, and each must tie back specifically to adopting a qualifying child under IRS definitions. Filers above certain income thresholds see the credit phase out — in some cases completely.

Roughly 100,000 to 150,000 adoptions are finalized in the United States each year. Taken together, that puts hundreds of thousands of households in potential striking distance of the benefit annually. In practice, a fraction of those families claim it, largely because many don’t know it exists or assume they won’t qualify once income limits enter the picture.

Why 2026 refunds could run higher than usual

The adoption credit is one piece of a larger tax picture that makes the 2025–2026 filing cycle unusual. Changes brought in through the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) — legislation tied to the Trump administration — reshaped several elements of the tax code for 2025. Those changes include a higher standard deduction, a broader child tax credit, a $6,000 deduction for seniors, and new write-offs for tips and overtime pay.

Here’s where a technical gap enters the equation: the IRS never updated payroll withholding tables to reflect those changes. That means employers kept pulling the old withholding amounts from paychecks throughout 2025. Workers who benefited from the new provisions were effectively prepaying taxes at the wrong rate — higher than what the updated law actually requires.

When those workers file, the math will surface the gap. The combination of lower actual liability and unchanged withholdings translates directly into larger-than-expected refunds. For some filers, the difference between what was withheld and what they owe will be substantial. The national average refund for the 2026 cycle could end up clearing recent benchmarks, though individual outcomes depend entirely on each person’s income, credits claimed, and filing status.

The gap between what the IRS said and what spread online

The $5,000 figure became a flashpoint partly because it’s real but heavily conditional. What started as a narrow, specific confirmation from the IRS commissioner about the refundable portion of an existing adoption credit got translated into something that sounded like a broadly available check. That reading is inaccurate.

The IRS was direct in its correction: there is no legislation on the books authorizing a $5,000 direct payment to the general taxpayer population. The confusion follows a pattern that shows up regularly around tax season — a real dollar figure, plucked from a specific and limited context, circulates without the qualifications that make it meaningful.

Families pursuing adoption who think they may qualify use Form 8839 to claim the credit. The form attaches to the standard annual return and must be filed on time. Tax professionals flag the credit as one of the more consistently underused provisions in the code — eligible households leave the benefit unclaimed at a rate that suggests the awareness problem is ongoing, not incidental.