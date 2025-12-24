The Social Security Administration (SSA) will make the final benefit payment for 2025 on Wednesday, December 24. This date coincides with Christmas Eve. The payment completes the regular disbursement schedule for retirement, survivors, and disability (SSDI) beneficiaries who receive their payments according to the standard schedule.

This December 24th payment is specifically for beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of any month. The SSA follows a payment schedule that distributes funds over three Wednesdays of the month, determined by the birthdate range. It is crucial to note that this payment represents the full monthly benefit for December 2025.

Payment Schedule and Amounts for December 2025

The payment scheduled for December 24 will not include the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. The announced increase, set at 2.8%, will take effect starting with the first payment cycle in January of next year. Therefore, the amounts deposited will reflect the rates in effect throughout 2025.

Regarding the maximum amounts a beneficiary can receive on that date, these are directly linked to retirement age and income history. Only those taxpayers who have had maximum income subject to Social Security tax for at least 35 years of their working career are eligible for these limits.

For individuals who retired in 2025, the initial maximum monthly amounts, known as the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA), are approximately as follows, depending on the age at claim:

Retirement at age 62 (minimum age) : Up to $2,831 per month.

(minimum age) Up to $2,831 per month. Retirement at age 65: Up to $3,374 per month.

Up to $3,374 per month. Retirement at age 66: Up to $3,795 per month.

Up to $3,795 per month. Retirement at age 67 (full age for those born in 1960 or later): Up to $4,043 per month.

(full age for those born in 1960 or later): Up to $4,043 per month. Retirement at age 70 (with late payment credits): Up to $5,108 per month.

Have into consideration that these figures are the maximum amount for new retirees in 2025. The vast majority of beneficiaries receive lower amounts, based on their average income history.

The December 2025 payment for active beneficiaries will be calculated on their current individual benefit, without the 2026 COLA. The highest absolute amount in circulation that day will correspond to those retirees who, having had maximum income, delayed claiming until age 70.

SSI Payment Advance for January 2026

There is a different, scheduled situation for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. This program, which is intended to provide funds to low-income seniors and people with disabilities, makes payments at the beginning of each month.

Since January 1, 2026, is a federal holiday (New Year’s Day), the Social Security Administration (SSA) will advance the January payment.

The SSI deposit for January 2026 will therefore be made on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. Unlike the regular Social Security payment on December 24, this SSI advance will include the COLA increase for 2026. After the 2.8% adjustment is applied, the maximum federal amounts to be received on December 31 will be as follows:

Eligible individual: $994.

Eligible couple: $1,491.

Essential person caring for a beneficiary: $498.

If you have any questions or doubts about your retirement or SSI allotment, head to your My Social Security account; log-in and check all your data. It’s the best way to study your numbers.