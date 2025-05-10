Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can only receive a monthly payment. However, they can also qualify for SSI while on SSDI benefits. The thing is, only some recipients who are on Social Security can get both monthly payments. This is only possible when you have limited income and little to no resources.

If you receive your SSDI payment on May 14, 21, or 28, you do not qualify for SSI. These are the paydays for those who are not receiving Supplemental Security Income and who started collecting Social Security after April 30, 1997. Only one group of recipients who received Social Security on May 2 will get a second $715 payment.

SSDI on May 2 and SSI on 2 payment dates

If you just receive Social Security and you got benefits before May 1997, you are not eligible for SSI. But if you have a low income and you got approval for both SSDI and SSI due to a qualifying disability, your paydays will be:

SSI was paid on May 1: Supplemental Security Income for May

Social Security was paid on May 2: SSDI payment because you qualify for SSI and SSDI simultaneously

May 30: Supplemental Security Income for June

Therefore, if you qualify for both disability benefits, you will receive up to 3 payments in May. Obviously, you will have to save the May 30 payment for June. It is the SSI payment sent in advance because June 1 falls on a Sunday.

To avoid having Social Security offices closed when payments need to be distributed, SSA always schedules payments on working days. In this way, banks are also open to process payments on time.

How much can SSI and SSDI pay in May?

The maximum SSI amount is lower than the maximum SSDI payment. Remember that Supplemental Security Income is to provide additional money to needy Americans.

So it is just a supplement. SSI can pay up to $967 if you are an individual. An eligible married couple can receive up to $1,450. Average payments are not a great deal of money.

In fact, an SSI payment is about $715 on average. SSDI can pay up to $4,018 if you were a high earner for 35 years, worked in jobs covered by SSA and filed at the required age.

On average, SSDI payments are just $1,580. This average payment is higher than what SSI recipients receive on average, but lower than the average amount retirees get.

In case you did not know, there will be more SSI payments in advance in 2025 (August & October). So, there will be some months with no SSI payments on schedule and others with 2. Still, all recipients will get 12 payments per year, so 1 per month. If you are only receiving SSDI and your income is low, check your eligibility for Supplemental Security Income in order to boost your finances in 2025.