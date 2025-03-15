The IRS has unveiled that approximately 1,142,000 taxpayers may still have not claimed their 2021 tax refund. An unclaimed refund means you may be missing out on an important payment from the Agency.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates that the median refund amount is about $781 for tax year 2021. Therefore, half of the refunds are lower and the other half higher. In total, the Agency may owe $1 billion in refunds. Bear in mind that this does not include any other tax credits you may be eligible for like the Recovery Rebate Credit, EITC or ACTC.

IRS confirms top 3

California is the State that may have more taxpayers with unclaimed tax refunds from 2021. The figure that the IRS has given is much higher than in most States. A total of 116,300 citizens have unclaimed refunds in California.

The median refund amount is about $600 in California. Therefore, you may be missing out on a 2021 tax refund if you have not filed your return yet. Texas is the second State with the most unclaimed refunds in the United States.

Texas has a total of 102,200 unclaimed refunds and the median refund could be about $810. In third place, the IRS has announced that it is New York. A total of 73,000 taxpayers may still be eligible for a 2021 refund. The median refund is $995 so it is a lot more than in Texas and California.

IRS unveils highest median refunds

New York has the highest potential median refund ($995). Thus, if you live in this State and you have not filed a 2021 tax return, you may be missing out on a great tax refund check or direct deposit.

Quite close to New York is the State of Pennsylvania. The median refund in Pennsylvania is $993. What is more, more than 53,000 people have not filed their 2021 tax return and they may qualify for a payment.

In the third place is Rhode Island. The median refund in Rhode Island is $946. The thing is fewer people qualify for a 2021 tax refund in this State. A total of 3,600 are missing out on this check or direct deposit.