Some American taxpayers may be desperately waiting for an IRS tax refund that never arrives. Actually, they may think about filing the same tax return again to try to speed up their 2024 tax refund payment. However, the Internal Revenue Service reminds citizens that filing the same tax return again generally will not speed up your tax refund, and it could sometimes cause more delay.

Check the “IRS Where’s My Refund?” tool to learn more about the status of your tax refund during the 2025 tax season. For example, if it says “Return Received”, they got it, but they are still processing it. If it says your tax return has been approved, the Agency is getting ready to issue the direct deposit or paper check by the given date. If you see “Refund Sent”, all you have to do is wait for your payment. While it can take just 5 days to be deposited in your bank account, it could take weeks to get to your mailbox by mail.

IRS tips before you file a 2nd tax return

The Agency reminds taxpayers that they should only resubmit their 2024 tax return, electronically if possible, if all these things apply:

The taxpayer is due a refund and

They filed on paper for more than half a year (6 months) and

The IRS tool “Where is My Refund” does not show that the Agency got your 2024 tax return so far

Therefore, make sure you meet all three conditions before you file the 2024 tax return again during the 2025 tax season. Not doing so can cause delays, so wait until you meet all the requirements.

When to call the IRS

The Internal Revenue Service only recommends that taxpayers call the Agency when the “Where’s My Refund?” tool recommends doing so. So, check your tax refund status before you call the IRS.

In general, a 2024 tax refund is delayed when there are mistakes and the Internal Revenue Service agents need to review it in detail. Therefore, it will take longer because it needs corrections.

Do not worry because the IRS will send you a letter if it needs more information to process your 2024 tax return. If you need more information or a phone number to ring, use this official website to get it: https://www.irs.gov/help/let-us-help-you