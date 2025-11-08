Information is circulating online about a supposed $1,390 IRS stimulus check for late 2025. Firstly, you should know that this claim is false and has been debunked by official sources. Authorities warn that this is a scam designed to steal taxpayers’ personal and financial information.

We verified the facts with official sources, and they confirmed that there is no law authorizing the IRS to make these payments on the date mentioned. Pandemic-related stimulus check programs were implemented in previous years and their distribution has already concluded.

“Stimulus checks of $1,390”: Where did this rumor come from?

This misinformation is spread primarily through social media and websites that mimic legitimate news outlets. The content often includes exact amounts and specific deadlines to create a sense of urgency and credibility.

Analysis of the messages revealed that the false narrative is based on legislative proposals that have not been passed, such as the “American Worker Rebate Act.” These proposals are taken out of context to justify the promise of nonexistent payments.

Other versions of this false information offer different amounts, such as $1,702 or $5,000. This tactic of varying the figures allows scammers to reach more people, including those who had already seen the initial version of the scam.

The IRS warns: How do these stimulus check scams work?

The modus operandi begins with the mass sending of unsolicited messages via SMS, email, or social media. These messages are designed to resemble official IRS communications, using logos and language that mimic the institution’s.

The content of these messages urges the recipient to act quickly while mentioning alleged problems with a refund, the need to “verify” a bank account, or the existence of an alleged “Unusual Activity Report.” The included link leads to a fake website that mimics the appearance of the official IRS portal.

On these fraudulent platforms, users are asked to enter sensitive information. This is the ultimate goal of the scam. The data they seek includes Social Security numbers, passwords, bank account information, and driver’s license details.

How the IRS actually interacted with you

The federal tax service has official channels for interacting with taxpayers. Initial communication regarding a tax matter almost always arrives via traditional mail. The IRS does not initiate contact through digital messages to request personal information.

Knowing this helps you distinguish between legitimate communication and a fraud attempt. A text message or email demanding immediate action to receive a financial benefit is, by definition, suspicious.

Smishing (SMS phishing) and email phishing tactics rely on the person reacting impulsively. The language used is often alarming, suggesting that they will miss out on an opportunity or have their account suspended if they don’t act immediately.

How to verify information from reliable sources

When faced with any communication promising a financial benefit, the safest course of action is to conduct an independent verification. The only official website for tax matters is IRS.gov. It is recommended to type this address directly into the browser, avoiding clicking on links from unverified sources.

The “Where’s My Refund?” tool available on the IRS website provides the exact status of any actual refund. This platform is updated with data directly from the IRS, providing a reliable source of information about the status of your tax return.

Do not trust websites or social media profiles that replicate IRS-like forms or tools. Scammers invest in designing these pages to make them visually convincing, but the web address will always be different from the official one.

What to do if you receive a suspicious message

If you receive a suspicious message, the main recommendation is not to interact with it. Do not reply, do not click on any attached links, and do not download any attachments. These files could contain malware designed to infect your device and steal more information.

The next step is to report the attempted scam. Phishing emails can be forwarded to the IRS’s designated address for this purpose: [email protected]. This allows authorities to track and analyze ongoing fraudulent campaigns.

In the case of fraudulent text messages, you can report them by forwarding the content to 7726 (SPAM). This helps identify the phone numbers and carriers used to distribute these scams.

What to do if you fell for the fake stimulus check scam

If you inadvertently provided confidential information, it’s recommended that you act quickly to reduce risks. One option is to place a fraud alert with one of the major credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, or TransUnion. This alert makes it more difficult for lenders to open new lines of credit using your information.

It is important to file a formal report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) through its website IdentityTheft.gov. This organization collects information on these crimes and offers personalized recovery plans for victims of identity theft.