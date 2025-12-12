We’re already heading into the second half of December, and it smells like Christmas dinner and New Year’s fireworks, but not before taking a quick look at the Social Security payment schedule for December 2025, which is progressing according to the usual scheme based on birthdates.

The payment for Wednesday, December 10, intended for beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month, has already been processed. This payment follows the standard procedure for most pensioners who began receiving their benefits in May 1997 or later.

When will I receive my Social Security payment in December? End of Calendar 2025

Two payment dates remain to complete the monthly cycle. Beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive their payment on Wednesday, December 17th, the third Wednesday of the month. For those born between the 21st and 31st, the payment is scheduled for Wednesday, December 24th, the fourth Wednesday of December.

In contrast, the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment, regularly issued on the first day of each month, will be adjusted. Since January 1, 2026, falls on a holiday, the SSI payment will be moved up to Wednesday, December 31, 2025. This early disbursement will, for the first time, incorporate the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026, set at 2.8%.

Maximum Payments in Effect for the Last Month With COLA 2025

The December 2025 payments are the last to be governed by the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for the current year, which was 2.5%. Starting in January 2026, all amounts will be increased according to the new percentage of 2.8%. The maximum monthly benefits for December 2025 vary significantly depending on the age at which the beneficiary chose to begin receiving the funds.

The amounts quoted assume a worker profile with a history of maximum taxable income from age 22 and an effective retirement in January 2025. For a person who claimed benefits at age 62, the maximum monthly payment in December 2025 is $2,831. Those who started collecting at age 65 can receive up to $3,374.

Progression of Amounts According to Retirement Age

The amount increases for those who retired at age 66, with a maximum of $3,795. For those who reached Full Retirement Age (FRA), set at 67 years for people born in 1960 or later, the maximum benefit reaches $4,043. The peak is observed in deferred retirement up to age 70, with a maximum monthly benefit of $5,108 under the rules and COLA in effect in December 2025.

How Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit Calculated?

The process for determining the maximum Social Security retirement benefit is based on a legally prescribed formula. It is calculated for a hypothetical worker who has earned income equivalent to the maximum contribution and benefit base in each working year from age 22 until the year before retirement. These maximum bases are updated annually according to the Average Wage Index (AWI).

The first step involves compiling and indexing annual earnings. Each year’s earnings are multiplied by an indexation factor. This factor is calculated by dividing the AWI for the year the worker turns 60 by the AWI for the year of earnings being indexed. This procedure equates the purchasing power of historical wages to contemporary levels.

Calculation of Average Indexed Monthly Earnings

Next, the 35 years with the highest indexed earnings are selected. The sum of these earnings is then divided by 420 (35 years multiplied by 12 months) to obtain the Average Indexed Monthly Earnings (AIME). For retirement in 2025, the maximum estimated AIME values ​​fluctuate depending on the retirement age, being higher for younger ages due to the inclusion of more recent years with high nominal wages.

The next step applies the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) formula to the AIME. This formula uses so-called “bend points,” which are updated annually with the AWI. The formula assigns 90% to the portion of the AIME below the first bend point, 32% to the amount between the first and second bend points, and 15% to the excess above the second bend point.

The resulting PIA is rounded down to the nearest ten cents. This amount is the theoretical benefit if claimed at the initial eligibility age, typically age 62. It is then increased by successively applying the COLA percentages enacted for each year from the year following eligibility until the year prior to actual withdrawal.