Social Security June 2026: Five Payment Dates Confirmed for Each Group

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Carlos Loria
Publicado el: May 23, 2026 14:00
When Will Your Social Security Check Arrive in June 2026?
— When Will Your Social Security Check Arrive in June 2026?

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More than 70 million Americans will receive a Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment in June 2026. For many households, that deposit is the single largest line item in their monthly budget.

Every group has its own date: from the first date of the month to the fourth Wednesday. The Social Security Administration has confirmed all five disbursement dates for June. Here is what beneficiaries need to know, organized by category.

The confirmed June payment schedule

The SSA staggers payments across the month to manage the volume of transactions and reduce processing bottlenecks. The schedule for June is as follows.

SSI recipients receive their payment on Monday, June 1. That timing holds because the first of June falls on a regular business day with no federal holiday conflict.

Beneficiaries who receive both SSI and Social Security — as well as anyone who began collecting retirement, spousal, or survivor benefits before May 1997 — receive their Social Security deposit on Wednesday, June 3.

For everyone else, the date is determined by the day of the month on which they were born. Those born between the 1st and the 10th receive payment on Wednesday, June 10. Those born between the 11th and the 20th receive it on Wednesday, June 17. And those born between the 21st and the 31st receive their deposit on Wednesday, June 24.

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If a payment does not appear on the expected date, the SSA advises waiting at least three business days before filing an inquiry, as some financial institutions require additional processing time before crediting a direct deposit.

What beneficiaries are receiving in June

The monthly amounts in June reflect the 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) that took effect with January 2026 payments. According to the SSA, the 2.8 percent COLA applies to benefits for roughly 71 million Social Security recipients and approximately 7.5 million SSI recipients. Social Security Administration

The average monthly retirement check as of April 2026 stood at $2,081.16, according to SSA data. The maximum monthly SSI payment for an individual is $994 in 2026.

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These figures apply uniformly to June payments. There are no mid-year adjustments to benefit amounts outside of extraordinary legislative action, which has not occurred.

The electronic payment requirement now fully in effect

One operational change that affects a subset of recipients: paper checks are no longer issued. The SSA completed its transition to electronic-only payments in late 2025. Every June payment will be delivered via direct deposit to a bank account, credit union account, or Direct Express prepaid debit card.

Beneficiaries who have not yet registered a payment method must do so through their my Social Security online account or by calling the SSA’s toll-free line. Failure to update banking information before the scheduled disbursement date will delay receipt of the payment.

The overpayment recovery policy and what it means for some recipients

A policy change that drew significant attention earlier this year continues to affect a portion of the beneficiary population. The SSA, in coordination with federal cost-reduction efforts, reinstated a 50% withholding rate for beneficiaries who have an unresolved overpayment balance. That means individuals in that situation may receive only half their normal monthly amount until the debt is cleared.

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Recipients who believe they have been incorrectly flagged for overpayment have the right to file a formal appeal or request a waiver of recovery. Both options are available through the SSA’s appeals process. Acting quickly matters: once withholding begins, funds are not automatically returned even if the appeal is later resolved in the beneficiary’s favor.

What’s ahead: the 2027 COLA projection

The next adjustment to monthly payment amounts will not be announced until October 2026, when the SSA publishes the official COLA figure based on third-quarter Consumer Price Index data. Early projections suggest the 2027 COLA could exceed the current 2.8 percent increase, though no official figure has been confirmed.

Beneficiaries who want to model future payment amounts can now use a new retirement calculator embedded in the my Social Security portal, which the SSA released in May 2026. The tool generates personalized projections based on a user’s actual earnings record and selected retirement age.

Carlos Loria

Journalist with over 10 years of expertise in Social Security, SNAP benefits, IRS, US taxes, stimulus checks, and related topics.

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