No later than late January, the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) will issue the last automatic stimulus check payments to eligible taxpayers. Since they are automatic, there is no need to do anything at all. While some recipients will get a direct deposit, others will receive a paper check.

These special payments will be for some taxpayers who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, but who are entitled to this money from the IRS. What is more, they all filed their 2021 tax returns. However, they failed to claim this stimulus check.

Why is the IRS sending these stimulus checks?

The Internal Revenue Service decided to do this after reviewing all the cases that could have claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit but failed to do so on their 2021 tax returns.

The good news is that this Recovery Rebate Credit is refundable. Some eligible recipients may have already received these stimulus payments automatically in December, but others need to wait till late January.

Another reason to do it is to help taxpayers deal with inflation and soaring prices. No doubt the IRS has gone the extra mile and is fully committed to supporting taxpayers. Keep in mind that these stimulus payments can be up to $1,400.

Can I still claim the stimulus checks from the IRS?

It is still possible to claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. Most Americans cannot claim it, but if you have not filed a 2021 tax return, you may be eligible if you meet all the requirements.

Nevertheless, taxpayers who can still claim the 2021 stimulus payment will have to do it before April 15, 2025. This will be the final deadline.

If you do not claim it, the money will be for the U.S. Treasury. Hence, it is essential to file your 2021 tax return to claim your Recovery Rebate Credit worth up to $1,400 before it is too late. More details on the IRS website below.

Source: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-announces-special-payments-going-this-month-to-1-million-taxpayers-who-did-not-claim-2021-recovery-rebate-credit-encourages-non-filers-about-approaching-deadline-to-claim-credits