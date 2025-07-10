The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) reminds victims of storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that took place on March 14, 2025, in some areas in Mississippi that taxpayers have now until November 3 to file their business or individual tax returns. What is more, they will also have until Nov. 3, 2025, to make payments.

Disaster tax relief is not just available in Mississippi. If you live in Texas and you have been affected by a natural disaster, you may also qualify for this IRS tax relief in the United States. In the case of Texas, taxpayers have been affected by storms and flooding that struck on March 26, 2025. Their deadline to make payments and file business and individual tax returns is also November 3, 2025.

IRS tax relief in Missouri & Oklahoma

Not only can you take advantage of tax relief in Mississippi and Texas, but you can also benefit from it in Missouri. The IRS has provided these taxpayers with tax relief because they are victims of wildfires, storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that started on March 14, 2025.

If you you in one of these affected areas in Missouri, you will have until November 3, 2025, to make some payments and to file an individual or business tax return.

Unfortunately, these have not been the only States that have been affected by a natural disaster. Taxpayers in Oklahoma were not affected by flooding or storms, in their case, it was due to straight-line winds and wildfire.

Once more, these wildfire victims will be able to file individual or business tax returns until November 3, 2025. Besides, they are also allowed to make various payments until that date.

How can I know if I qualify for the IRS tax relief in a recent natural disaster?

The IRS reminds taxpayers who have suffered a natural disaster in June or July that the most recent information regarding tax relief provisions can be found in the “Disaster relief by State” section.

All you have to do is visit their official website at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations and click on the “Get information for your State” button.

On this website, you will find prior tax relief provided by the IRS in other similar disaster situations. All of them are based on FEMA’s declarations. If you are new in the U.S., FEMA stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Those taxpayers who prefer it, can scroll down on the given link to search for the “Tax relief by date” section. There you can find that apart from the aforementioned affected areas, some taxpayers in Virginia can also obtain tax relief.

Actually, they were affected by severe winter storms and floods. Their deadline has also been put off until November 3, 2025. Other States like Tennessee, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Kentucky also have tax relief for disaster victims until Nov. 3, 2025.