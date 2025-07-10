It is still possible to receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits in July for some Food Stamp recipients in the United States. Unlike other payments, which are delivered on a single payday, like the Supplemental Security Income, it may be deposited throughout the month. For example, some states take about 28 days to deliver payments to Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

Some Americans who are facing food insecurity can still apply for the SNAP benefits in July. Applicants who are in a vulnerable situation and are at risk may even qualify for expedited Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. These emergency Food Stamps can be obtained in less than one week if you meet all the income, resources as well and other requirements.

When to expect SNAP payments in July (or August)

SNAP recipients who collected their Food Stamps on July 1 and up to July 9th will receive their next payment in August. Eletronic Benefit Trasnfer cards are reloaded once per month only. However, you can save the unspent money for the next month. Here’s the schedule:

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Alaska: August 1

Arizona: July 1 to 13

Arkansas: July 4 to 13

California: July 1 to 10

Colorado: July 1 to 10

Connecticut: August 1 to 3

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Florida: July 1 to 28

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Hawaii: August 3 to 5

Idaho: July 1 to 10

Illinois: July 1 to 10

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Iowa: July 1 to 10

Kansas: July 1 to 10

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maine: July 10 to 14

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Massachusetts: July 1 to 14

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Minnesota: July 4 to 13

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

Montana: August 2 to 6

Nebraska: August 1 to 5

Nevada: July 1 to 10

New Hampshire: August 5

New Jersey: August 1 to 5

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

New York: August 1 to 9

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

North Dakota: August 1

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Oklahoma: July 1 to 10

Oregon: August 1 to 9

Pennsylvania: SNAP benefits sent over the first ten working days in July and August 2025

Rhode Island: August 1

South Carolina: July 1 to 10

South Dakota: July 10

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Texas: July 1 to 28

Utah: July 5, 11, and 15 & August 5, 11, and 15

Vermont: August 1

Virginia: August 1 to 7

Washington: July 1 to 20

West Virginia: August 1 to 9

Wisconsin: July 1 to 15

Wyoming: August 1 to 4

Guam: July 1 to 10

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

The District of Columbia: July 1 to 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

SNAP payments can be used in authorized farmer markets, retailers, and grocery stores in all 50 States. While some Food Stamp recipients prefer to buy in person, others prefer to buy online.

SNAP payments of up to $292/$1,756 in July

Those food assistance beneficiaries who qualify for the full amount will receive up to $292 if they are a single person in their household. When you are two members living in the same household and qualify for the maximum SNAP benefit they can receive $536.

Only SNAP recipients in Guam can collect a higher payment on July 10, 2025. Maximum benefits are available in Hawaii and Alaska, too, but their next paydays will be in August.

Recipients in Guam can get up to $431 for one household member and up to $2,588 for 8 in July and August. Other maximum payment amounts in the 48 contiguous states are: