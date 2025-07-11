COLA increases are the same for all Social Security recipients, whether you are on SSDI, retirement, survivor, or SSI benefits in the United States. The Administration bases the cost-of-living adjustments on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). For the boost in 2026, the SSA compares the CPI-W from July, August, and September in both 2025 and 2024.

In this way, the Social Security Administration can work out the evolution of prices and inflation. Then, gives the exact amount of COLAs, but they will not be paid the moment SSDI and other beneficiaries learn about it. It will be included in their January payment for most recipients, and only on December 31, 2025, for SSI beneficiaries. COLAs help Americans maintain their purchasing power.

2026 COLA increase for SSDI unveiled on Oct. 15

Once the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the CPI-W for September on October 15, the SSA will announce the 2026 COLA increase for millions of eligible recipients.

The exact time the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics unveils the 2026 COLA increase will be at 8.30 A.M. Do not forget that the cost-of-living adjustment increases always seem to be much higher when your monthly payment is larger.

Still, it is advisable to think of the COLA increase as something to be gained over a whole year rather than per month. If you got $25 dollars extra per month after the boost, it means you would receive $300 per year.

Thus, it is a great saving tip to save the COLA boost and keep it until the end of 2026. In this way, you will see that you have managed to save an emergency fund. Undoubtedly, it will come in handy when you need extra money in the future.

2026 COLA prediction and estimated SSDI payments

The Senior Citizens League announced a possible COLA increase for 2026 of just 2.5% in June, but for the month of May. It means that if you receive the average SSDI payment of $1,581, it would become $1,620 approximately.

What if inflation were higher and SSDI recipients took advantage of a higher cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2026? Check some possibilities below:

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,030 with an imaginary 3% COLA

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,040 with an imaginary 4% COLA

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,050 with an imaginary 5% COLA

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,060 with an imaginary 6% COLA

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,070 with an imaginary 7% COLA

Social Security Disability Insurance payment worth $1,000: it would become $1,080 with an imaginary 8% COLA

However, it is more than likely that your SSDI payments gets an increase close to 2.5% because there are not many months left and perhaps things may not change much.