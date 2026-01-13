The envelope, virtual or physical, will arrive as it always does. But for the 2026 tax season, the ritual of filing returns comes wrapped in a unique set of contradictions: promises of streamlined efficiency paired with warnings of depleted resources, new laws born from old political battles, and a direct plea from the taxman himself to do some of the work upfront.

Now, this is quite a piece of advice the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that is broadcasting with unusual emphasis: set up your online account now. You better do it before the tax season kicks in.

The First Date of the 20206 Tax Season Is Nearing

The official opening bell rings January 26, with the familiar April 15 deadline waiting at the finish line for most. In a recent announcement, IRS CEO Frank Bisignano projected confidence, asserting that “IRS information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns.” The agency anticipates processing roughly 164 million individual returns, the vast majority electronically. The public message is one of preparedness.

Yet a closer examination of the landscape reveals underlying tensions. This season will be the first fully administered under significant structural changes imposed by the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) initiatives, which triggered widespread staffing reductions across federal agencies.

A Secret Report Warns of 2026 Tax Chaos

An independent September report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration painted a sobering picture. It found that while critical IRS roles were shielded through mid-2025, the filing season now upon us faces reductions amounting to 17% to 19% in key functions. The report’s language was bureaucratic but clear: these cuts “could impact processing and customer service in 2026.”

This context makes the IRS’s aggressive promotion of its online portal more than just a tech tip; it appears a strategic necessity. The agency has labeled accessing one’s IRS online account “one of the most important steps” a taxpayer can take.

The portal operates as a digital filing cabinet and command center, housing prior-year records, payment histories, copies of key documents like W-2s and 1099s, and the status of refunds or audits. It also allows for direct payments and payment plan setups, theoretically diverting millions of inquiries away from strained phone lines and processing centers.

Don’t File Your Taxes Until You Do This One Thing

“The pain point is the gate,” explains Tom O’Saben, director of tax content for the National Association of Tax Professionals. He refers to the identity verification process required for first-time users, which is handled by the third-party service ID.me. It requires a government ID photo and a selfie or video chat. “It’s relatively cumbersome,” O’Saben admits.

“But once that thing is set up, it’s done. You have a little bit of pain for long-term gain.” This gain, for both the taxpayer and the IRS, is amplified in a year where customer service bandwidth is projected to be thin.

Meanwhile, the tax code itself has shifted: The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) passed during the Trump administration, now fully phased in, alters calculations for many, particularly around deductions and business income. While Bisignano insists systems are updated, the combination of new laws and fewer human helpers creates a potential for confusion.

The online account, by providing immediate access to the raw data the IRS has on file—the same information it will use to process returns—becomes a crucial tool for accuracy. A mismatch between a taxpayer’s records and the IRS’s can trigger delays, and delays in a system operating with reduced capacity could stretch longer than in previous years.

The IRS Officials Say They’re More Than Ready

The IRS is technologically more capable than ever, yet human-resourced more thinly. It is implementing sweeping new tax laws while asking taxpayers to engage more deeply with the agency’s own digital infrastructure to ensure smooth passage. The official stance is one of ready assurance, while the watchdog reports urge measured caution.

The traditional last-minute scramble in early April may carry more risk this year. The act of filing itself may be straightforward, but the ecosystem surrounding it—questions, corrections, and help—is under stress. The IRS’s recommended step, therefore, is less about convenience and more about self-reliance. It is an advisory to build your own bridge over what could be a wider-than-usual gap between submitting a return and its peaceful resolution. In a season defined by contradictions, the clearest action is a simple one: dig out your ID, brace for a brief video chat, and claim your spot in the digital queue. The system, pushed and pulled by competing forces, is waiting.