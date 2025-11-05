Despite delays that have affected various government operations since October 2025, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be reinstated and will begin to be sent out in November. The Trump administration has confirmed that, although there were initial threats of a complete suspension of payments, partial benefits will be issued to millions of eligible households, using limited contingency funds.

This ensures that low-income families all over America are not left completely without SNAP benefits support during this period of uncertainty. The partial resumption began on November 1 and will be distributed in stages based on state and Social Security number, prioritizing continued food security.

Waiting for new SNAP benefit payments: what comes next

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has coordinated with federal courts to ensure these food stamps payments, responding to court orders requiring the minimum viable payment. Although the shutdown continues, the available funds cover approximately 50% of the usual November benefits, providing temporary relief while budget negotiations in Congress are resolved.

In some state, local funds have been released and prepared to complete the cut-in-half benefits, but we have to encourage you to get in your with your local SNAP benefits agency, in order to determine what’s actually your case.

SNAP Release Schedule in November 2025

Payments will be routinely loaded onto EBT cards, starting November 1 and extending through the end of the month, depending on the state, as each of these US territories (including regions like Guam or US Virgin Islands) have their own schedules that are designed around their local needs.

Beneficiaries will receive notifications via mail or the state app. If you don’t see the deposit, contact your local agency, as delays may occur due to processing volume during the shutdown:

Alabama: November 4 to 23

November 4 to 23 Alaska: November 1

November 1 Arizona: November 1 to 13

November 1 to 13 Arkansas: November 4 to 13

November 4 to 13 California: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Colorado: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Connecticut: November 1 to 3

November 1 to 3 Delaware: November 2 to 23

November 2 to 23 District of Columbia : November 1 to 10

: November 1 to 10 Florida: November 1 to 28

November 1 to 28 Georgia: November 5 to 23

November 5 to 23 Guam: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Hawaii: November 3 to 5

November 3 to 5 Idaho: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Illinois: November 1 to 20

November 1 to 20 Indiana: November 5 to 23

November 5 to 23 Iowa: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Kansas: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Kentucky: November 1 to 19

November 1 to 19 Louisiana: November 1 to 23

November 1 to 23 Maine: November 10 to 14

November 10 to 14 Maryland: November 4 to 23

November 4 to 23 Massachusetts: November 1 to 14

November 1 to 14 Michigan: November 3 to 21

November 3 to 21 Minnesota: November 4 to 13

November 4 to 13 Mississippi: November 4 to 21

November 4 to 21 Missouri: November 1 to 22

November 1 to 22 Montana: November 2 to 6

November 2 to 6 Nebraska: November 1 to 5

November 1 to 5 Nevada: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 New Hampshire: November 5

November 5 New Jersey: November 1 to 5

November 1 to 5 New Mexico : November 1 to 20

: November 1 to 20 New York: November 1 to 9

November 1 to 9 North Carolina : November 3 to 21

: November 3 to 21 North Dakota : November 1

: November 1 Ohio: November 2 to 20

November 2 to 20 Oklahoma: November 1 to 10

November 1 to 10 Oregon: November 1 to 9

November 1 to 9 Pennsylvania: November 3 to 14

November 3 to 14 Puerto Rico : November 4 to November 22

: November 4 to November 22 Rhode Island: November 1

November 1 South Carolina : November 1 to 19

: November 1 to 19 South Dakota : November 10

: November 10 Tennessee: November 1 to 20

November 1 to 20 Texas: November 1 to 28

November 1 to 28 Utah: November 5, 11 and 15

November 5, 11 and 15 Virgin Islands : November 1

: November 1 Vermont: November 1

November 1 Virginia: November 1 to 7

November 1 to 7 Washington: November 1 to 20

November 1 to 20 West Virginia : November 1 to 9

: November 1 to 9 Wisconsin: November 1 to 15

November 1 to 15 Wyoming: November 1 to 4 Up to 50% of food stamps to be deposited in November Effective from October 1, 2025, the maximum SNAP benefits increased due to the cost-of-living adjustment. But, during the current situation, there will be cuts, with allotments to be reduced to 50%: