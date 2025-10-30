Retirees across Idaho who braced themselves for another tax season got a jolt of good news when they realized they could shave, on average, $6,000 off their taxable income. This isn’t campaign chatter or wishful thinking; it’s a brand-new federal rule that wipes out Social Security taxes for most seniors, and in Idaho it lands like cash in hand for thousands of households.

The story broke locally through Madison Karayiannis, a CPA with Summit Tax Planning whose office sits between a coffee roaster and a bike shop in downtown Boise. “I’ve been doing returns for twenty years and nothing hits the bottom line this fast,” she said, flipping through a stack of draft 1040s.

“One couple walked out last year with a $400 refund. Same numbers this year? Try $2,800—and that’s before the state pension break.”

Idaho retirees could score up to $6,000 in tax deductions

The change comes courtesy of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” signed in September by President Donald Trump. Tucked inside is a fresh $6,000-per-person deduction for anyone 65 or older—62 if disabled. It stacks on top of the age-based standard deduction bump ($1,600 per spouse on a joint return in 2025).

Together, a married couple can erase $7,600 from taxable income, provided their modified adjusted gross income stays south of $150,000. Cross that line and the new deduction shrinks $200 for every extra grand.

Idaho already zeroed out state tax on Social Security back in ’91, so the federal move doubles down. On the state side, seniors can still subtract up to $48,516 (2025 inflation-adjusted) of public pensions or military retirement pay—minus whatever Social Security they collect.

Hard numbers from the state The Tax Commission projects 198,000 Idaho returns will claim the deduction in 2025, delivering an average $5,920 savings per household. That’s roughly $92 million less flowing into state coffers—offset, the Commerce Department says, by a 1.6 economic multiplier as seniors spend the windfall at grocery stores, pharmacies, and tire shops. Line Item 2025 Amount Age Rule Phase-Out “No Tax on SS” deduction $6,000/person 65 (62 disabled) >$150K MAGI joint Extra standard deduction $1,600/person 65 None State SS exclusion 100 % All None Public pension subtraction Up to $48,516 65 (62 disabled) None Property-tax Circuit Breaker $250-$1,500 65, income ≤$37,810 Income cap

What to do before April 15, 2026

Since the new $6,000 deduction and related state subtractions apply specifically to 2025 income, seniors in Idaho (and nationwide) won’t claim these benefits until they file their 2025 federal Form 1040 and Idaho Form 40 in early 2026.

Hang onto every 1099-SSA and 1099-R that lands in January.

and 1099-R that lands in January. File Form 39R if you subtract Social Security; check box 4b.

if you subtract Social Security; Subtract Social Security first , then apply the pension allowance on Form 40, Part B, line 9.

, then apply the pension allowance on Form 40, Part B, line 9. Request an extension if you need breathing room—deadline remains April 15.

if you need breathing room—deadline remains April 15. Grab the “Senior Deduction Worksheet” on page 17 of the Form 40 instructions.

Bottom line: that $6,000 isn’t smoke and mirrors. For roughly 200,000 Idaho seniors it’s real money—enough to keep the camper, fix the roof, or finally take the grandkids to the Tetons. Three tax years to enjoy it; after that, the fight starts over. For now, from Nampa double-wides to Coeur d’Alene condos and Blackfoot farmhouses, January envelopes will carry something besides bills: proof that, at least in 2025, the taxman owes them one.