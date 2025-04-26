Some taxpayers have not filed their 2024 and their April 15, 2025, deadline is over. The IRS recommends paying the money they owe as soon as possible and filing quickly to avoid penalties and interest. However, if you are a disaster victim, you may qualify for the deadline extension to file and pay the Internal Revenue Service has provided taxpayers in certain areas.

If you qualify for an automatic extension to file and pay, and your deadline is May 1, 2025, then you should follow the guidance the Agency has offered. So, take advantage of these useful tips and get your 2024 sorted before the deadline is over. The sooner you pay and file, the faster you will get your tax refund if you qualify. On average, direct deposits are about $3,129. So this is a lot of money to delay filing any further.

IRS Direct File

If you are required to file your 2024 tax return, Direct File is the best way to get rid of your tax responsibilities. As a matter of fact, it is a web-based service that allows eligible citizens to file directly with the Internal Revenue Service.

What is more, Direct File is free so you will not need to spend your cash on a tax professional. Besides, it is easy to use and fast, so it is even more advantageous because it is a quick way to file and claim any tax credits you may qualify.

Only 25 States qualify for IRS Direct File though, so check if it is available in your State. This is the only downside for this helpful tool in 2025. Make use of it on your desktop computer, phone, tablet, or laptop.

IRS online resources

The list of online resources is endless. All you have to do is visit the official website at: https://www.irs.gov/help/tools. For example, the IRS online account is the best way to gather many of the necessary documents you may need.

Another great way to file your 2024 return is using IRS Free File. It can be done online and it is also free. Again, there are some eligibility requirements but many users qualify. This tool to file your federal income tax online uses guided tax preparation.

So, an Internal Revenue Service trusted partner site will be available. If you do not qualify, you will still be allowed to use Free File Fillable forms for free. Some American taxpayers may also want to use VITA.

VITA stands for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Some seniors may want to check if they qualify for TCE. TCE is the Tax Counseling for the Elderly program. Both are free and offer basic tax preparation.

For more tips: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/follow-key-filing-guidelines-to-speed-refunds-avoid-errors