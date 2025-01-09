The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has made an important announcement for taxpayers. For your information, the Free File service opens on Friday, January 10. This means millions of taxpayers in the United States will benefit from free tax filing services. The best thing is that it is free and that you will be able to use it from the comfort of your home.

Bear in mind that the IRS Free File Guided Tax Software will be ready to use before the 2025 tax season begins in late January. Although the start date of the 2025 tax season has not been unveiled, you should start getting ready for it to avoid delays in your tax refund.

IRS confirms it

From January 10, 2025, the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting individual tax returns. All you have to do is visit the official website IRS.gov. The Agency offers free software tools provided by trusted Internal Revenue Service Free File partners.

This is the best way the Internal Revenue Service can ensure taxpayers can get free support. What is more, it will be a secure option that millions of Americans can enjoy. Filing electronically is also the fastest method to get your tax refund.

It will be even faster if you request a direct deposit instead of a paper check. Do not forget that there will be multiple filing choices, claimed IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

What options does the IRS offer?

The Internal Revenue Service offers tax software, a list of trusted tax professionals, Direct File, Free File as well as other free preparation services. Free File has been helping taxpayers for 23 years, but it is not the only tool.

Remember that to use Free File you must be eligible. Not all taxpayers can use it. Online guided tax software will also be available in Spanish since there is one IRS partner that will offer this service.

Since the 2025 tax season has not started yet, IRS Free File providers will hold tax returns filed from January 10 till they can be filed electronically. Free File can also be used to claim valuable tax credits if taxpayers qualify.