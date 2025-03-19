Here are the SNAP recipients who can receive from USDA up to $1,756 if they are 8 in their household. Individuals can get up to $292. The last day in March to collect this benefit is March 28, 2025.

Those who received their SNAP benefits in their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in March, will need to wait until April for the new payments. If your certification period is about to expire, make sure you renew it before it is too late.

Florida SNAP payments left in March

USDA has confirmed that there are 10 payments left, including the SNAP benefits delivered on March 19, 2025. For your information, benefits started to be sent on March 1, 2025. Thus, it is one of the longest payment windows for this program.

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 65-67 = EBT reloaded on March 19th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 68-71 = EBT reloaded on the 20th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 72-74 = EBT reloaded on the 21st

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit :75-78 = EBT reloaded on the 22nd

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 79-81 = EBT reloaded on the 23rd

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 82-85 = EBT reloaded on the 24th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = EBT reloaded on the 25th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 89-92 = EBT reloaded on the 26th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 93-95 = EBT reloaded on the 27th

Food Stamp case number 9th and 8th digit: 96-99 = EBT reloaded on the 28th

Texas SNAP payments left in March

If you have not collected your SNAP payments in Texas yet, there is no need to worry. In fact, there are also many paydays left. The maximum amounts are the same in Florida in Texas because they share conditions with the other contiguous states.

EDG ending in: 11-13 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 19th

EDG ending in: 14-17 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 20th

EDG ending in: 18-20 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 21st

EDG ending in: 21-24 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 22nd

EDG ending in: 25-27 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 23rd

EDG ending in: 28-31 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 24th

EDG ending in: 32-34 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 25th

EDG ending in: 35-38 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 26th

EDG ending in: 39-41 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 27th

EDG ending in: 42-45 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 28th

EDG ending in: 46-49 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 27th

EDG ending in: 50-53 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 28th

EDG ending in: 65-67 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 19th

EDG ending in: 68-71 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 20th

EDG ending in: 72-74 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 21st

EDG ending in: 75-78 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 22nd

EDG ending in: 79-81 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 23rd

EDG ending in: 82-85 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 24th

EDG ending in: 86-88 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 25th

EDG ending in: 89-92 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 26th

EDG ending in: 93-95 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 27th

EDG ending in: 96-99 = Food Stamp benefits due on March 28th

Those American citizens who have a low income can apply for SNAP benefits in Texas or Florida. In this way, if eligible, they will be able to buy groceries using Food Stamps in authorized farmer markets and grocery stores.