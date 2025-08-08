The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, operates in Texas under the administration of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), which is administered at the state level, despite being federal in scope.

The purpose of this food stamps initiative is to provide financial support for food purchases to individuals and families who meet established low-income criteria. The allocated funds are delivered monthly to beneficiaries through a specific method: the Lone Star Card.

The Lone Star Card brings your SNAP benefits closer

The method is the Lone Star Card, an electronic payment instrument that works similarly to a conventional debit card. Use of this card is restricted to authorized merchants that have been approved to accept SNAP benefits.

The assigned benefits are received through this electronic benefits transfer card.The maximum amounts that the SNAP benefits can provide in Texas for the fiscal year from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, have been established.

These amounts vary depending on the size of the beneficiary household and are based on regulations from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Texas’ HHSC. The maximum monthly benefit structure is detailed below:

1 person: $291 per month

2 people: $535 per month

3 people: $768 per month

4 people: $975 per month

5 people: $1,158 per month

6 people: $1,390 per month

7 people: $1,536 per month

8 people: $1,756 per month

For each additional person: Add $220 per month

Upcoming SNAP benefits deposits in Texas: closest dates

The specific timing of SNAP funds availability on the Lone Star Card depends directly on the recipient household’s certification history and EDG number. For households whose SNAP certification was completed before June 1, 2020, benefit distribution occurs within a date range from the 1st to the 15th of each month.

The exact date within that fifteen-day period is determined by the last digit of the Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number assigned to the case:

If the EDG # ends in 0: Benefits available on August 1st

If EDG # ends in 1: Benefits available on August 3rd

If EDG # ends in 2: Benefits available on August 5th

If the EDG # ends in 3: Benefits available on August 6th

If the EDG # ends in 4: Benefits available on August 7th

If the EDG # ends in 5: Benefits available on August 9th

If the EDG # ends in 6: Benefits available on August 11th

If the EDG # ends in 7: Benefits available on August 12th

If the EDG # ends in 8: Benefits available on August 13th

If the EDG # ends in 9: Benefits available on August 15th

For households certified after June 1, 2020, payment dates vary, falling between the 16th and 28th of each month: beneficiaries are grouped according to the last two digits of their Eligibility Determination Group (EDG) number.

Your Lone Star Card unlocks great discounts for you

The Lone Star Card provides access to discounts at cultural and educational institutions. These additional benefits are managed through initiatives such as Museums for All. EBT cardholders can present their card with valid identification to receive reduced or free admission at many establishments.

In Austin, the Bullock Texas State History Museum offers free admission to the exhibition galleries for SNAP/WIC recipients and their companions. The museum includes three levels of exhibits and theaters. The Thinkery, an interactive STEAM-focused museum, provides free admission upon presentation of an EBT card, compared to its regular rate of $12 per person. Its facilities include cooking labs, an innovation workshop, and play structures.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas offers admission for $1 per person upon presentation of a Lone Star Card, EBT, WIC, Medicaid, or CHIP card. This fee does not include parking, movies, or special exhibits.

The Houston Zoo operates its Lone Star Access Program: admission is $4.50 per ticket (75% discount) for up to two adults and three children per visit, with no annual limit. This excludes special events such as Zoo Lights.

In Tyler, Discovery Science Place offers admission for $3 per person with EBT, featuring interactive exhibits such as the paleontology area and urban environment simulations. The Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco offers two options: $1 per person (maximum two adults with dependents) or an unlimited family annual membership for $10. Its 142,000 square feet include a history village and dioramas.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden charges $1 per adult (children under 15 are free) upon showing SNAP/WIC, allowing visitors to explore more than 100 acres of gardens. The San Antonio Botanical Garden admits up to four people for $3 each with EBT/WIC. The Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth reduces admission to $3 per person for immediate households with an EBT card.

The benefits program covers more than 60 institutions, in addition to those mentioned, so we recommend asking your local branch about the discounts you can get with your EBT.