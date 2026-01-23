If you’re waiting on a Social Security check, let’s talk about your February 2026 budget: circle January 30th on your calendar right now. That’s the day your February SSI payment is scheduled to land, thanks to a calendar quirk where the usual February 1st date falls on a Sunday.

The system pushes it to the prior Friday, which is great for getting a head start on the month’s bills. Just keep an eye out so you don’t accidentally spend that money thinking it’s part of your January funds—it’s strictly for February expenses.

Now, if you’ve been receiving benefits since way back—before May 1997—your check follows right after. Mark down Tuesday, February 3rd. This also goes for anyone who gets both SSI and another Social Security benefit, like retirement or survivor benefits. It’s like a little nod to those who’ve been in the system the longest.

Planning for Your 2026 Social Security Payments

For everyone else, your payment date hinges on your birthday, and it’s all about the Wednesdays. It’s a system designed to spread out the agency’s workload, but for us, it means knowing exactly when to expect funds.

So here’s the simple breakdown:

if your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of any month, your money arrives on the second Wednesday of February—that’s the 11th.

Born between the 11th and 20th? Your date is the third Wednesday, the 18th.

And if you’re celebrating later in the month, between the 21st and 31st, you’ll get paid on the fourth Wednesday, February 25th.

What the 2026 COLA Increase Really Means for You

Beyond the when, let’s talk about the how much. The big news is the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026. This isn’t just a number on paper; it’s a direct boost to your monthly income to help combat rising prices.

Figuring out when to grab your Social Security check is one of the biggest retirement puzzles. Jump in at 62 and you get cash fast, but your check is slashed for good—we’re talking about a 30% trim.

Your “Full Retirement Age” is the sweet spot where you get 100% of your benefit; for most of us, that’s 67. But here’s the real kicker: if you can hold off, your monthly payment grows about 8% for each year you wait past that age. Wait all the way until 70, and you’ll lock in the absolute maximum monthly check.

Payments for the SSI Benefits

For SSI, the maximum federal payment for an individual is rising to $994 per month. That’s an extra $27 in your pocket. For an eligible couple, the new maximum together will be $1,491, a $41 increase.

There’s also a provision for an “essential person”—someone who lives with and cares for an SSI recipient. Their monthly payment is seeing a bump up to $498. While these increases might seem modest week-to-week, over a year, that extra couple hundred dollars can really ease the pressure from climbing grocery and utility bills.

For other Social Security benefits, the average retiree can expect their check to grow by about $56 a month. It’s a meaningful step in keeping pace with inflation.