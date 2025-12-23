Kevin Hassett, President Donald Trump’s senior economic advisor, addressed the proposed $2,000 stimulus checks during an appearance on a television program.Face the Nation.

Hassett confirmed that the stimulus check initiative, initially suggested by President Trump, remains in a preliminary stage and its implementation is subject to a formal legislative process. The plan, as outlined, would involve direct transfers to certain U.S. taxpayers.

Requirements for the $2,000 Stimulus Check

The director of the National Economic Council emphasized that any distribution of funds “will depend on what happens with Congress.” The administration has indicated that the stimulus checks would be targeted at households with incomes below $100,000 annually.

The funding source repeatedly mentioned by President Trump would come from tariff revenues collected by the federal government over imported goods from abroad.

Several economic analysts have questioned the fiscal viability of the proposal, arguing that the funds obtained through trade tariffs would not reach the necessary magnitude. These criticisms persist despite presidential statements assuring the existence of sufficient resources. Public discourse on the issue has incorporated technical debates regarding federal revenue collection and budgetary appropriation mechanisms.

Trump Promises Tariff Refunds to Taxpayers

In his remarks, Hassett projected that a formal proposal could be submitted by the executive branch sometime next year. “I expect that next year the president will submit a proposal to Congress to make that happen,” he stated. This step is described as an essential prerequisite for initiating any process of distributing money to eligible citizens, as it requires the creation of a new legal framework.

The congressional approval process is seen as the main obstacle. The advisor explained that lawmakers will need to authorize the Treasury Department to make the disbursements through a specific law. This stage introduces a significant political variable, given the current partisan divide and the competing legislative priorities on Capitol Hill.

Could Be We Optimistic on These Stimulus Checks?

Nevertheless, Hassett expressed cautious optimism regarding the future outlook. He cited the overall performance of the national economy as a positive factor, which he believed would create a favorable environment for discussing the measure.

He clarified that, while tariffs are being discussed, the final funding is mixed with all federal revenues: “Ultimately, you know, we receive taxes, tariffs, revenues from many places, and then Congress decides how to spend that money. That’s an appropriation.”

An element of legal uncertainty surrounds the discussion. The Supreme Court is currently evaluating the constitutionality of using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose trade tariffs. Several retail companies, including Costco, have filed lawsuits that could result in refund claims if the ruling is unfavorable to the administration.

Hassett expressed confidence in the outcome of the legal process. “We really hope the Supreme Court rules in our favor,” he said. A favorable ruling would solidify the legal standing of the tariff strategy and, by extension, strengthen the argument for the availability of funds for programs like the proposed stimulus check.