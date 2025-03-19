The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stated that, to protect Americans on Social Security benefits, SSA will no longer accept changes to bank accounts information over the phone.

However, DOGE has informed citizens that it will be possible to do it but with more security. So, you will be able to change your direct deposit if you need to, but fraudsters will not be able to do so.

DOGE shows the latest figures related to Social Security fraudsters

Approximately, 40 percent of Social Security direct deposit fraud has to do with a fraudster calling SSA on the phone. Once they call, their aim is to change the direct deposit bank account from the correct one to a fraudulent one.

This was possible because it was possible to do so with little to no authentication. DOGE claims that from March 29 onward, in order to change the direct deposit bank account, there will be more security measures.

DOGE informs Americans on Social Security benefits that they will be able to change it in person at a Social Security Service Center or they will be able to change it online using 2FA “(Call Center Technicians available to assist beneficiaries with website)”.

DOGE claims all phone services remain unchanged

Do not worry because all the other phone services will remain unchanged. Anyway, most people do not need to change and update their Social Security bank account information regularly.

What is more, the new way to protect your direct deposit bank account is the method most banks use. So, DOGE reminds citizens that it is identical to the fraud protections at almost all major banks in the United States.

Hence, you will only be able to update your direct deposit bank account in person or online. Besides, DOGE has completed a software audit of SSA with initial findings revealing that there are redundant survey tools, and that the Agency is paying more licenses than it is really using.