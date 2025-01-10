The SNAP program helps families with a low income to buy groceries. In this way, they can spend the money they receive on an EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card on eligible food items at authorized stores and farmer markets.

A family of 3 can receive up to $768 in the 48 contiguous States and the District of Columbia. However, if you have other earnings or benefits, you may see the full amount reduced. For example, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities claims that the average payment for a family of 3 is of just $594.

SNAP payments next week for families of 3

SNAP recipients share paydays no matter the family size if they meet the requirements their State has set. Therefore, all sorts of families can receive money on the same paydays next week.

Here is the full and updated list of States that will deliver monthly payments to Food Stamp recipients in the United States:

Alabama: January 4-23

Arizona: January 1-13

Arkansas: January 4-13

Delaware: January 2-23

Florida: January 1-28

Georgia: January 5-23

Indiana: January 5-23

Kentucky: January 1-19

Louisiana: January 1-23

Maine: January 10-14

Maryland: January 4-23

Massachusetts: January 1-14

Michigan: January 3-21

Minnesota: January 4-13

Mississippi: January 4-21

Missouri: January 1-22

New Mexico: January 1-20

North Carolina: January 3-21

Ohio: January 2-20

Tennessee: January 1-20

Texas: January 1-28

Utah: January 5, 11 and 15

Washington: January 1-20

Wisconsin: January 1-15

Puerto Rico: January 4 – 22

Who will not receive SNAP next week?

Those SNAP recipients who have already collected their monthly payment will have to wait for the new Food Stamps until February. If you are an Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents and you have not met the specific work regiments, you will not receive your payments after having received them for 3 months.

There is an Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents (ABAWD) time limit. This time limit is only for those aged 18-54 who have not qualified for an exemption.

Currently, it requires ABAWD to work for 80 hours per month to get SNAP for more than 3 months in 3 years. If you do not meet this key requirement, you will lose your benefits after 3 months.