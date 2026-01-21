The reform to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) under the lawOne Big Beautiful BillThe Out-of-Border Benefits Bill Act (OBBBA) marks a historic shift in America’s food safety system.

As technical adjustments to benefits take effect, the massive expansion of work requirements and future budget cuts are setting the stage for what charities and analysts are already calling a perfect storm for food insecurity.

Starting October 1, 2025, beneficiaries will see tangible changes to their EBT cards, but it is the rules that went into effect on January 1, 2026, that will redefine who is eligible for assistance.

Expanding Job Requirements for SNAP Benefits Requirements

The most profound change is the dramatic expansion of work requirements for Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD). Previously applied to people aged 18 to 54, they now extend to age 64.

This means that hundreds of thousands of people aged 55 to 64, previously exempt, must demonstrate at least 80 hours of work, volunteering, or training per month to maintain their benefits beyond three months in any three-year period.

Less Exemptions for Food Stamps Eligibility

Experts from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimate that more than 1 million older adults in this age range could lose their food assistance. Here are some insights on this related topic:

Reduced exemptions : The childcare exemption is now limited to parents with children under 14, excluding parents of teenagers. Previous exemptions for veterans, the homeless, and formerly fostered youth have also been eliminated.

State flexibility reduced: States will no longer be able to easily obtain exemptions for high unemployment rates in their counties. The threshold for requesting an exemption is raised to an unemployment rate of 10%, an extremely high level that few areas reach outside of a deep recession.

Adjustments to SNAP Benefits Allotments

For those who remain in the program, benefits underwent a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 1, 2025. The maximum amounts for the 48 contiguous states and D.C. for fiscal year 2026 are:

(Household size → maximum benefit per month)

1 person: $298

2 people: $546

3 people: $785

4 people: $994

5 people: $1,183

6 people: $1,421

7 people: $1,571

8 people: $1,789

Each additional person: +$218 per month

Hawaii (Maximum Monthly SNAP Benefits)

1 person: $506

2 people: $929

3 people: $1,334

4 people: $1,689

5 people: $2,010

6 people: $2,415

7 people: $2,668

8 people: $3,040

Each additional person: +$371 per month

Alaska (Maximum Monthly SNAP Benefits)

Urban Areas

1 person: $385

2 people: $707

3 people: $1,015

4 people: $1,285

5 people: $1,529

6 people: $1,838

7 people: $2,031

8 people: $2,314

Each additional person: +$282

Rural 1 Areas

1 person: $491

2 people: $901

3 people: $1,295

4 people: $1,639

5 people: $1,950

6 people: $2,344

7 people: $2,590

8 people: $2,950

Each additional person: +$360

Rural 2 Areas

1 person: $598

2 people: $1,097

3 people: $1,576

4 people: $1,995

5 people: $2,374

6 people: $2,853

7 people: $3,152

8 people: $3,591

Each additional person: +$438

Other SNAP Benefits Criteria Are Being Tightened

Exclusion of immigrants: Some legal residents with humanitarian protection status will lose their eligibility.

Freezed asset limits: Remain at $3,000 for most households and $4,500 for households with elderly or disabled individuals.

The human consequences of these changes are already visible. “We are seeing a record need,” said Annette Hacker, communications director of the Food Bank of Iowa, which went from distributing 100,000 to 170,000 pounds of food a day.

For older adults, the new job requirement is a nearly insurmountable barrier in a labor market where two-thirds of workers over 50 experience or witness age discrimination.

Administrative Burden and Penalties for States

Starting in 2026, states will begin assuming some of the program’s administrative costs. In addition, states with payment error rates above 6% will be required to finance between 5% and 15% of the cost of the benefits themselves—a sweeping change that could force states to cut programs to avoid these penalties.

The long-term outlook is one of unprecedented contraction. The law cuts $186 billion from the federal SNAP budget for the next decade. As the federal government reduces its contribution, the pressure shifts to the states and the network of food banks, which operate on tight margins and rely on volunteers.