Once you have managed to achieve legal and work authorization, e.g., work visa, permit, Social Security Number, a driver’s license, or State ID, you should prepare your resume and cover letter. Then, it will be time to check your eligibility for any of the jobs at Amazon, Costco, or Ikea in the United States in the summer of 2025.

Let’s begin with Costco. People who would like to find a job this summer at this company should check their career opportunities. For your information, this company has been in the retail industry and warehouse club for more than 4 decades. On the one hand, you can apply for stores and depots. On the other other, you can check its careers to see the ones that suit you best. See the links below in the sources section to apply for or check careers.

Explore jobs by location at Costco

Use the job locator below to find the closest job opportunities in the United States. Since Costco believes its success relies on the well-being of workers, it is a great company to start your career and to promote over time.

Costo is another great asset if what you are looking for is a job outside the United States. For your information, it has over 900 locations worldwide. If you explore by location, you can easily find the jobs that match your profile.

For example, in California, there are jobs for people who would like to become a food service assistant, a major sales assistant, cashier (front end), membership clerk, a forklift driver, a pharmacist, among other options.

Jobs at Amazon this summer

If you are unemployed and you are looking for great pay, flexible schedules, and other benefits, Amazon jobs may be what you really need. It is possible to find a job, whether you are interested in working in a warehouse or dealing with customers.

All you have to do is enter your zip code in the Amazon job search box (you can find it in the links below). Step number two will be selecting the number of hours you are free or willing to work.

For example, you could select 10, 20, 30, and up to 40 hours per week. Then, you will have to select the time of day or night you would prefer to work at Amazon. The options are early morning, day time, evening, night, weekday, and weekend.

If there are any options in the area you selected, you will have to choose the length of time. For instance, regular (more than 3 months) or seasonal (up to 3 months or less). Can you start as soon as possible? If not, select another option. Select the best option and apply!

To apply for a job this summer at Ikea, choose a career area, the State, city, select the best choice and click on apply. Here are some examples:

Ikea Children’s Activity Area Associate (20-34hrs/wk) Retail Philadelphia, PA

Children’s Activity Area Associate (20-34hrs/wk) Retail Philadelphia, PA Ikea Retail Sales Associate – Self Serve Retail Costa Mesa, CA 2

Sources: