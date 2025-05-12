Not all States offer the possibility to get Summer EBT or SUN Bucks when schools are closed in June, July, or August. On the contrary, SNAP benefits can be received in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These $120 payments can help millions of families get money to buy food when they can no longer receive school meals because of the summer holidays.

The Indian Department of Education has made an important announcement. The Indiana SUN Bucks or Summer EBT program is closed. Therefore, it will not be operating in the upcoming 2025 summer. What is more, if you have a SUN Bucks card from 2024, you will not be able to use it if you have any money on it. This is because they have already expired. So, you will no longer be able to access them, and you can destroy and throw away this card.

Alternatives to SUN Bucks in Indiana

Make sure you are already collecting SNAP benefits, the former Food Stamps program if you are facing food insecurity and can’t afford to buy nutritious food due to soaring prices.

What is more, the Indiana Department of Education recommends using the IDOE’s searchable Meal Site Locator. This will help families in Indiana find free summertime meals for children who are 18 years old or younger.

Another possibility is to text “Summer” to 914-342-7744. The third option is to call the USDA National Hunger Hotline. All you have to do is call them at 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE.

USDA tips SUN Bucks are not available

It is possible that other States like Indiana do not offer SUN Bucks. Hence, you should look for alternatives like the SUN Meals program. They are available at schools.

Sometimes, if it is not possible to offer the SUN Meals program at a school, you may also find them in other locations or even at a local park. This is possible in many different locations across the United States.

Do you live in a rural area? If so, USDA recommends the SUN Meals To-Go Program. Then, there are several alternatives to the SUN Bucks program to help families feed their kids during the summertime.