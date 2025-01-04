If you are receiving disability benefits and you have not received your payment yet, here are the upcoming dates for SSI and SSDI. Bear in mind that all Supplemental Security Income recipients got their money for January on December 31, 2024.

However, the Social Security Administration has scheduled a new payment for January 31, 2025. This will not be a bonus or extra payment. Actually, the February payment for SSI will be issued in advance. February 1 is on the weekend so this change needs to be made. The next SSDI payment SSA has scheduled will be delivered on January 8, 2025.

Who will receive SSDI on January 8, 2025?

This disability benefit payment will be for those beneficiaries who:

filed and got benefits after April 30, 1997

are not collecting Supplemental Security Income payments

were born from 1-10

remain eligible (e.g still have a qualifying disability to get SSDI)

The requirements to get SSDI on January 15 or 22 are very similar, but there is one change in the birth date. If you were born between 11-20, your payday will be January 15. If it is from 21-31, it will be delivered on January 22, 2025.

Disability benefits payment amounts for SSI and SSDI

All the upcoming SSI and Disability Insurance payments will include the 2025 COLA increase. It means all checks and direct deposits will be 2.5% higher than in 2024. For example, SSI recipients will get up to $967, up from $943. If SSI recipients are married they can get up to $1,450, up from $1,415.

SSDI recipients can get about $1,580 on average in 2025. That is 38 dollars extra after the 2025 COLA increase. Only really high earners for several decades can receive the maximum disability benefit.

In fact, their SSDI payment could be up to $4,018 in 2025. Remember that this is unlikely because a disability prevents a worker from meeting the key requirements. For example, you may not be able to work for 35 years, or file at the age Social Security requires.