For retirees and Social Security recipients across the United States, December is a month of both heightened expenses and the reliable arrival of their monthly benefits. As the year winds down, payments follow a familiar pattern from the Social Security Administration (SSA), arriving on three Wednesdays according to the beneficiary’s birth date.

The first payment date is December 10, 2025—the second Wednesday of the month. This payment goes to those whose birthdays land between the 1st and the 10th of any month, a group that includes about one-third of the more than 71 million Americans receiving benefits.

Next Rounds of Social Security Payments in December

The next round arrives on the third Wednesday, December 17, for people born between the 11th and 20th. Finally, the last payment of the month is scheduled for December 24, which happens to be Christmas Eve this year. That date covers everyone born from the 21st through the 31st.

Even with the holiday, the payment schedule remains unchanged, so funds should appear in accounts on that day.Remember, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are sent separately, usually on the first of the month. For December, that payment was already issued on the 1st.

The Last 2.5% COLA Payment

An important note: December’s benefits are the last to use the current year’s rates. Starting in January 2026, the announced Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.8% will take effect. This increase, based on recent inflation measurements, aims to help benefits keep up with living costs—especially in areas like healthcare, food, and housing that matter most to seniors. You’ll see this adjustment reflected in your January payment, which will follow the same birthdate schedule.

When it comes to benefit amounts, for 2025 the maximum monthly payment for someone retiring at full retirement age (67 for those born in 1960 or later) is $4,018.

Reaching that level requires having contributed at the highest taxable income for 35 years. Choosing early retirement at age 62 reduces the maximum to about $2,831 per month. On the other hand, delaying benefits past full retirement age can increase your monthly amount up until age 70.

For those receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the 2025 maximum is approximately $3,822, calculated from the worker’s earnings record. Meanwhile, the need-based SSI program has federal maximums set at $967 for individuals and $1,450 for couples in 2025.

What About the 2026 Payments? Know the COLA Increase

Starting in January 2026, benefits will increase by 2.8% thanks to the annual Cost-of-Living Adjustment, or COLA. This raise is designed to help benefits keep pace with rising costs, offering a bit more financial breathing room for retirees and individuals with disabilities.

With this change, the maximum benefit for someone retiring at their full retirement age (67 for most) will rise to $4,131 per month. That’s an increase of $113 from the previous month. To qualify for this top amount, a person must have contributed at the highest taxable income level for 35 years.

For those who choose to start benefits early at age 62, the maximum monthly payment will be $2,910, which is $79 more than before. This reflects the trade-off for starting benefits early. Meanwhile, individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) will see their maximum benefit rise to $3,929 per month, an increase of $107.

The SSI will also see its federal payments go up. The new maximums will be $994 for individuals and $1,491 for couples. In some states, like California, additional supplements can make these amounts even higher.