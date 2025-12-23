Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are set to see a meaningful boost in their monthly payments in 2026. Federal officials have confirmed a 2.8% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), a change that will affect nearly 75 million beneficiaries across the country, including retirees, people with disabilities, and low-income households.

The increase comes as inflation continues to influence everyday expenses such as groceries, housing, and healthcare. While modest, the adjustment is designed to help benefits keep pace with rising costs and preserve purchasing power for those who depend on these payments as a primary source of income.

When the COLA increase begins and who benefits

The new COLA will take effect at different times depending on the program. Nearly 71 million Social Security recipients will see higher payments starting in January 2026, while approximately 7.5 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive the increase beginning December 31, 2025. Some individuals receive benefits from both programs, meaning the adjustment could have a compounded impact on their household finances.

Alongside the benefit increase, several important thresholds are changing. The maximum taxable earnings subject to Social Security taxes will rise to $184,500 in 2026. This change primarily affects higher-income workers and plays a role in funding future benefits under the system overseen by the Social Security Administration.

For beneficiaries who have not yet reached full retirement age, updated earnings limits will also apply. Workers below full retirement age may see temporary reductions in benefits if their earnings exceed the annual cap, while those reaching full retirement age during 2026 will be subject to a higher threshold before deductions stop altogether.

Digital COLA notices and fraud awareness

Official COLA notices will be available online in late November 2025 through the my Social Security Message Center. This digital option allows beneficiaries to securely view and save their notices without waiting for paper mail, and users can opt in to online-only delivery.

Officials continue to warn against scams targeting beneficiaries. The Social Security Administration does not charge fees for services and will never request personal information or payments via gift cards, wire transfers, or unsolicited calls. Staying alert and using only official channels is essential to protecting personal and financial information.

Key COLA facts for 2026

Category 2026 Update COLA increase 2.8% Social Security payments start January 2026 SSI payments start December 31, 2025 Maximum taxable earnings $184,500

As 2026 approaches, beneficiaries are encouraged to report major life changes—such as marriage, divorce, or household changes—that could affect eligibility or payment amounts. While the COLA increase may not fully offset rising costs, it represents a crucial adjustment that will shape the financial outlook of millions of Americans in the year ahead.