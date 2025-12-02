The amount of Social Security retirement benefits is determined by earnings history, claim age, and Full Retirement Age (FRA). For a claim filed in December 2025, the payment is adjusted based on the number of months between the beneficiary’s age and their FRA.

The FRA is 66 years and 2 months for those born in 1955, increasing to 67 years for those born in 1960 or later. Claiming before the FRA reduces the benefit; delaying it until age 70 increases it.

PIA Formula: How Social Security Calculates Your Base Payment

The Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) is the base benefit when claiming under the FRA. It is calculated from the Average Indexed Monthly Income (AIME). For 2025, the maximum PIA is $4,018. For examples, a PIA of $2,000 is used. According to Social Security estimates, the average monthly PIA for new retirees in 2025 will be approximately between $1,976 and $2,008, after the 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The early claim reduction is 5/9% per month for the first 36 months before the FRA, and 5/12% for each additional month. The late claim increase is 2/3% per month (8% annually) until age 70.

Calculation of Age-Related Benefits in December 2025

A beneficiary aged 62 (born December 1963, FRA 67) has 60 months of advance coverage. Total reduction: 30%. Benefit: 70% of $2,000 = $1,400.

At age 63 (born 1962, FRA 67), 48 months advance. Reduction: 25%. Benefit: $1,500.

At age 64 (born 1961, FRA 67), 36 months advance. Reduction: 20%. Benefit: $1,600.

At age 65 (born 1960, FRA 67), 24 months advance. Reduction: ~13.33%. Benefit: ~$1,733.

Increases for Delay Beyond the FRA

At age 66 (born 1959, FRA 66 and 10 months), 10-month delay. Increase: ~6.67%. Benefit: **~$2,133.

At age 67 (born 1958, FRA 66 and 8 months), delay of 4 months. Increase: ~2.67%. Benefit: **~$2,053.

At age 68 (born 1957, FRA 66 and 6 months), delay of 18 months. Increase: 12%. Benefit: $2,240.

At age 69 (born 1956, FRA 66 and 4 months), delay of 32 months. Increase: ~21.33%. Benefit: **~$2,427.

At age 70 (born 1955, FRA 66 and 2 months), delay of 46 months. Increase: ~30.67%. Benefit: **~$2,613. The maximum benefit at age 70 in 2025 is $5,108.

Additional Factors That Affect the Final Income

The earned income test applies if you work before your FRA. The limit for 2025 is $22,320; $1 is withheld for every $2 over. Spouse benefits can reach 50% of the worker’s PIA if claimed on the spouse’s FRA. The decision of when to claim affects the spouse’s survivor benefits.

Delaying the claim increases the lifetime payout if you live beyond age 80-82, but reduces it if you die before then,” according to actuarial analysis. For accurate calculations, use the SSA calculator.

How to Claim Your Retirement: Every Step to Start the Process