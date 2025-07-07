The Social Security Administration shows approval of the One Big, Beautiful Bill in the United States. More than 70 million Americans qualify for benefits from the Agency, and a big part of them are seniors. The SSA claims that it is a landmark piece of legislation that brings the tax relief millions of seniors have been looking forward to receiving for so long.

In case you have no idea what the One Big, Beautiful means for millions of older Americans, it implies that almost 90% of Social Security recipients will no longer pay federal income taxes on their retirement benefits. As a result of the passage of this bill, there will be immediate and significant relief that beneficiaries will soon perceive.

Who benefits from this new Social Security provision?

According to the SSA, the new law includes a provision that gets rid of federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for most beneficiaries in the United States. Thus, this new provision will be beneficial for both individuals and married couples who qualify.

What is more, the One Big, Beautiful Bill gives an improved deduction for taxpayers aged 65 and older. Therefore, the Government ensures that American retirees can keep more of what they have earned while they worked.

The Administration is highly committed to providing the necessary information to eligible recipients of retirement, survivors, or SSDI benefits so that they have accurate information. For the SSA, it is essential that eligible beneficiaries understand how this new legislation affects them.

Social Security Commissioner’s statement on this passage

Recently, the Social Security Administration’s Commissioner Frank Bisignano claimed that this was a historic step forward for seniors in America. He also added that the SSA has been a cornerstone of economic security for seniors in the United States of America for almost 90 years.

Thus, if the Administration manages to considerably reduce the tax burden on benefits, this legislation shows how President Donald J. Trump is protecting Social Security.

So, it reaffirms President Donald J. Trump’s promise to protect the SSA in the U.S. Apart from this commitment, it is a way to ensure that seniors on benefits can better enjoy retirement. Needless to say seniors have worked really hard to earn it.

Remember that to collect retirement benefit payments, you must have worked and paid taxes to the Administration as you worked. Only those who worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA and filed at Full Retirement Age can collect a monthly payment without the reductions for early filing at 62 or the ones for having worked fewer than 35 years.

No doubt, the Administration will continue informing seniors of how the passage of this legislation will be beneficial for them so that they can know how it really works.