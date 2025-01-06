If you are a senior couple and you are both collecting Social Security, there’s some good news. There is one upcoming payment on January 8 if you were born from the 1st to the 10th. Of course, you will only be eligible for this check or direct deposit if you began receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997, and you are not an SSI recipient.

The amount of your monthly payment will depend on your work history and filing age among other factors that could boost it or decrease it. On average, a retired worker can get about $1,976 in 2025. However, the average will be different if you are a couple.

What is the average Social Security payment for senior couples?

After the COLA increase, the new average payment for an aged couple who are both collecting retirement benefits is $3,089. In 2024, the average amount was $3,014.

Therefore, there has been an important boost. In fact, an aged couple, both receiving benefits, will receive about $75 extra on average. Remember that a single recipient will get $50 extra per month.

Some high earners may receive a lot more if they filed at 70, worked for 35 years, and earned the taxable maximum all those years. Do not forget that a worker’s spouse can also get spousal benefits from Social Security if he or she did not work. Of course, these spousal benefits will be on the worker’s record.

Social Security confirms paydays for senior couples in January 2025

If you are not eligible for Social Security payments on the second Wednesday of the month, you may be eligible for one on the third or the fourth instead. For example, if you got payments after April 30, 1997, are not on SSI and were born from 11-20, your payment will be due on January 15.

Another possibility is to get money from Social Security on January 22. This will be your payday if you were born from 21-31 and meet the previously mentioned conditions.

The average check will also be $3,089 for senior couples who qualify. Retirees who are married and have a low income should apply for Federal programs like SSI or SNAP to help them fight financial instability.