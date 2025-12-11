The Social Security Administration -or SSA_ has announced changes that will take effect in January 2026. These changes are designed to adjust for inflation and wage fluctuations. The three main adjustments are the cost-of-living increase, the increase in the income threshold for taxable income, and the updated income thresholds for the Social Security benefit test.

The first change is a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. This increase will apply to the payments of approximately 75 million Americans. The COLA calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Blue-Collar Workers.

Three Social Security change to keep track to

The average monthly benefit for a retiree will increase from $2,015 to $2,071. For SSI recipients, the individual federal payment will increase from $967 to $994. Some analysts point out that this increase may not accurately reflect the actual costs for seniors, particularly for healthcare. The SSA will send out notifications with the new amounts in December 2025.

The second change is the increase in the income threshold for Social Security tax. The maximum threshold will rise from $176,100 to $184,500. This means that high-income workers will pay taxes on an additional $8,400 of their earnings, generating extra funds for the system.

This change impacts future beneficiaries, as it raises the base for calculating maximum benefits. The adjustment affects approximately 6% of the workforce and is considered crucial for the system’s fairness.

The third key change involves adjustments to the income thresholds for the benefit test. For those below full retirement age, the annual limit will increase from $23,400 to $24,480. For those reaching full retirement age in 2026, the limit will increase from $62,160 to $65,160.

These changes benefit approximately 1.5 million working beneficiaries, allowing them to receive higher incomes without a temporary reduction in their benefits. Careful financial planning is recommended to avoid these reductions, which are subsequently repaid.

Changes to Medicare Premiums and Deductibles for 2026

The Medicare program will undergo its own modifications in 2026. These changes are driven by rising healthcare costs and policy updates. The standard monthly Medicare Part B premium will increase to $202.90. This is the largest absolute increase in several years. The annual Part B deductible will rise to $283.

For Part A, the hospital care deductible will increase to $1,736. Higher-income beneficiaries will face IRMAA surcharges, which can add up to an additional $448.00 to the monthly Part B premium.

Adjustments to drug coverage in Medicare

Under Medicare Part D, the maximum deductible will increase to $615. The maximum out-of-pocket spending limit will be set at $2,100. The beneficiary’s base premium will be $38.99. Negotiated pricing will be implemented for a second group of ten high-cost drugs. The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan will allow out-of-pocket expenses to be spread over monthly installments.

Changes in private health plans

Regarding Medicare Advantage plans, the average monthly premium will decrease to approximately $14. However, the number of available plans will decrease by ten percent. The maximum out-of-pocket spending limit for in-network services will drop to $9,250.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will introduce the use of artificial intelligence technology to expedite pre-authorizations.

Beneficiaries will receive annual change notices before the open enrollment period, which ends on December 7, 2025. For personalized advice, contact 1-800-MEDICARE or visit Medicare.gov.