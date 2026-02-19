For anyone planning to stop working in the United States, the numbers involved in retirement often come down to a single question: what does the bank account need to look like by the time they hit full retirement age? This benchmark, known in official circles as FRA, is not a fixed point on the calendar.

It shifts depending on when a person was born, and it dictates the moment they can collect their full earned benefits from the Social Security system without any reduction. Financial firms and their planning tools toss out various figures, but those numbers tend to move around quite a bit once personal situations get factored into the equation.

Retirement Age: How Much to Save by 67 Based on Your Income

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has laid out a schedule that stretches over nearly two decades. People born from 1943 through 1954 hit their full retirement age at 66 years old.

Someone born in 1955 has to wait until they are 66 years and two months.

For 1956, it is 66 years and six months.

The pattern continues: 1957 lands at 66 years and six months as well,

Those born in 1958 moves to 66 years and eight months.

Seniors born in 1959 are looking at 66 years and ten months.

Anyone born in 1960 or later does not get there until they turn 67.

This stair-step setup portrays the shifts in demographics and the financial pressures on the public pension system over the years.

Experts Recommend Having This Amount in Retirement Savings

Major financial players in the U.S. have tried to make this easier by attaching savings targets to income. Fidelity Investments puts out a fairly straightforward guideline: a person should aim to have saved 10 times their annual salary by the time they turn 67. This number does not stand alone.

It is meant to work alongside whatever monthly payment shows up from Social Security. According to the firm’s internal analysis, the combination of those two income streams—personal savings and government benefits—should replace roughly 45% of what someone earned before retirement.

Citizens Bank takes a similar approach but leaves a little more room. Their internal planning guides suggest that savers should have accumulated between 10 and 12 times their annual income by age 67.

That extra cushion accounts for things that are difficult to predict years in advance. Medical bills, how long someone ends up living, or just plain unexpected expenses all get a nod with that higher ceiling. Both banks, though, anchor their advice to the same basic principle: what you made while working determines what you need to have saved when you stop.

Real Numbers and the Gap in American Savings Accounts

Running the numbers through these formulas produces totals that can look intimidating. Take someone bringing home $50,000 a year. Under the Fidelity model

For someone earning $50,000 annually : Fidelity target by age 67: $500,000 Citizens Bank target range: $500,000 to $600,000

For someone earning $75,000 annually : Fidelity target by age 67: $750,000 Citizens Bank target range: $750,000 to $900,000

For someone earning $100,000 annually : Fidelity target by age 67: $1,000,000 Citizens Bank target range: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000

For someone earning $150,000 annually : Fidelity target by age 67: $1,500,000 Citizens Bank target range: $1,500,000 to $1,800,000



Decade-By-Decade Savings Checkpoints

To keep people from falling too far behind, Fidelity also publishes a set of intermediate goals tied to age. By 30, the suggestion is to have saved the equivalent of one year’s salary. At 40, that multiple should hit three times annual income.

By 50, the target rises to six times the yearly salary, and by 60, it should be eight times. These checkpoints let workers see if their savings rate is keeping pace with the final goal of 10 times salary at full retirement age. Missing these marks along the way makes the final number harder to reach.

Catch-up Strategies and the 15% Savings Rule

Hitting these targets generally requires a long-term habit of setting money aside. Industry analysis points to a savings rate of at least 15% of annual income over the course of a career. That figure includes both what the worker puts in and any matching contributions from an employer. Starting early allows compound growth to do some of the heavy lifting.

For those who get a late start, federal rules offer a workaround. After turning 50, workers can make catch-up contributions to their 401(k) plans and IRA accounts. These extra deposits go above the normal contribution limits and give older savers a way to accelerate their balance growth in the years just before retirement. It is a legal mechanism built into the system specifically for people playing catch-up.

The 4% Rule for Managing Retirement Withdrawals

Once someone actually retires, the question shifts from accumulation to withdrawal. Financial planners often bring up the 4% rule at this stage. This guideline comes from looking at historical market returns and portfolio survival rates.

It suggests that a retiree can take out 4% of their initial account balance in the first year, then adjust that dollar amount for inflation each year after. The goal is to make the money last through roughly three decades of retirement.

Here is how that plays out in practice. To generate $40,000 per year from personal savings using the 4% rule, a retiree would need to start with about $1,000,000 in the bank. That calculation ties directly back to the salary multiples mentioned earlier. The amount saved determines the income it can produce, separate from whatever Social Security sends each month.