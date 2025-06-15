Anticipation builds as millions of Americans prepare to receive their latest Social Security retirement checks next week. This essential support is a lifeline for many, ensuring financial stability in retirement.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 18, when the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) will send out the next round of payments according to this month’s schedule. This date is significant for many recipients eagerly awaiting their monthly support.

In addition to retirement checks, the SSA will also distribute Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and survivor benefits on the same day. This coordinated effort ensures that beneficiaries receive timely support across various needs.

Out of nearly 70 million recipients nationwide, most beneficiaries receive their payments on one of three Wednesdays each month. This schedule is designed to efficiently manage the distribution process.

Understanding this schedule helps recipients plan their finances better, ensuring they know exactly when to expect their funds.

This latest payment run follows the unique three-Wednesdays schedule introduced in June, which began on the 11th when checks were distributed to beneficiaries born during the first 10 days of the month.

June 2025 Payment Schedule

Wednesday, June 11: Checks sent to those born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, June 18: Checks sent to those born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, June 25: Checks sent to those born between the 21st and 31st.

Who Receives Payments Outside the Wednesday Schedule?

Individuals who began receiving retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits prior to May 1997 typically receive their payments on the third of each month, irrespective of their birth date.

Additionally, recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI)—a distinct benefit designed for low-income individuals who are over 65 or have a disability—are generally issued their checks on the first of each month.

If you’re receiving both SSI and any of the Social Security‘s retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits, you typically receive your SSI payment on the first of the month and the Social Security benefits on the third.

Early SSI Payment for June 2025

Since June started on a Sunday, SSI checks for this month were issued earlier than usual. The payment was moved to the nearest working day, which was Friday, May 30.

June 2025 Payment Schedule for Non-Wednesday Recipients

Friday, May 30: SSI recipients

Tuesday, June 3: Social Security beneficiaries who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997

If you’re a dual recipient, you’ll receive your SSI payment on May 30 and your Social Security payment on June 3.

For a complete look at the payment schedule, you can refer to the SSA’s full payment calendar for 2025, available in an online PDF shared by the agency.

Monthly Income for Social Security Retirees

Retired workers, who constitute the majority of Social Security beneficiaries in the United States, receive an average of a little over $2,000 per month.

The latest statistics from the Social Security Administration reveal that the average monthly retirement check is now $2,002.39. This figure offers a glimpse into the financial landscape for retirees relying on Social Security benefits.

Understanding Maximum and Average Social Security Benefits

While the average payment stands at a little over $2,000, the maximum monthly retirement check can reach up to $5,108. This significant difference highlights the variability in Social Security payouts based on individual circumstances.

