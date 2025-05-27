When the Social Security Act was enacted in 1935, it aimed to establish a financial safety net for America’s aging workforce. Fast forward nine decades, and this mission remains vital, now also extending to provide crucial support for workers with disabilities and the survivors of deceased workers.

An insightful analysis from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reveals that in 2023, Social Security played a pivotal role in lifting 22 million individuals out of poverty, surpassing the impact of any other social program. Notably, nearly three-quarters of these beneficiaries were individuals aged 65 and older.

For the majority of retired-worker beneficiaries, their monthly Social Security payments are more than just a source of income, they are a lifeline. Over the past 23 years, Gallup’s annual surveys have consistently shown that Social Security income assists between eight and nine out of every 10 retirees in covering at least some of their essential expenses.

Get Ready for a Historic Moment in Social Security Payments

Are you prepared to see history unfold with Social Security? Every month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases a “Monthly Statistical Snapshot,” offering an intricate breakdown of the previous month’s benefit distributions.

Take April’s snapshot as an example: a staggering $128.736 billion in traditional Social Security benefits was distributed to 69.378 million individuals. Here’s the breakdown:

Retired workers: They form nearly 76% of all beneficiaries, with 52.587 million receiving benefits.

If you’re curious why these numbers don’t perfectly add up to 69.378 million, it’s because spouses, children, and other direct relatives might also qualify for benefits due to a retired, disabled, or deceased worker.

Social Security’s monthly update not only details the number of beneficiaries receiving payments, but it also breaks down the average monthly benefit for each category.

For all beneficiaries, the average payout reached $1,855.57 in April. However, there’s a significant milestone on the horizon for the average monthly benefit specifically for retired workers.

In the previous month, retired workers received an average payment of $1,999.97. It’s important to note that this figure isn’t fixed.

Each month, new beneficiaries begin receiving their first Social Security checks.

Conversely, some beneficiaries pass away, affecting the overall average.

The changes in the average payout are also influenced by rising nominal wages for working Americans over time. Additionally, near-annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) play a crucial role in shaping the average monthly benefit retired workers receive.

For over a decade, the average retired-worker benefit has consistently increased month-by-month, as demonstrated by numerous statistical snapshots from the Social Security Administration (SSA). Occasionally, these increments are quite significant. For instance, there was a notable rise from an average payment of $1,980.86 in February 2025 to $1,999.97 just two months later. This $19.11 increase over a short period suggests a possible surge in the number of workers filing for benefits.

Typically, the average retired-worker payout sees modest growth, usually ranging from $1 to $2 each month. This pattern excludes the month when Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) are applied.

Looking forward, it is expected that this upward trend will continue. The average Social Security retired-worker benefit is projected to surpass the $2,000 threshold for the first time ever in May, according to the upcoming June statistical snapshot. This milestone is not just a numeric achievement; it’s a psychologically significant figure for a program that provides a crucial financial foundation for many aging workers.

Since 1975, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) has been the designated measure to determine Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). This index covers over 200 different spending categories, each with its own specific weighting. By condensing these into a single figure at the end of each month, it allows for straightforward year-over-year comparisons, highlighting whether prices are generally rising (inflation) or decreasing (deflation).

While everything may appear ideal on paper, the CPI-W hasn’t exactly been beneficial for retirees.

The term CPI-W stands for the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. As the name suggests, it primarily reflects the spending habits of “urban wage earners and clerical workers.” These are generally individuals of working age who are not yet receiving Social Security benefits.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of Social Security beneficiaries are aged 62 and above, the current inflationary index used to calculate annual Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLAs) fails to adequately account for the critical expenses of shelter and medical care services that are crucial to retirees.

This misalignment highlights a fundamental issue with the CPI-W, as it doesn’t accurately reflect the financial realities and needs of our aging population.