In 2026, the full retirement age (FRA) in the United States reached its final threshold: 67 years. The change did not occur abruptly, nor was it the product of a recent legislative decision. It is the final step in a gradual process that began in 1983, when Congress passed amendments to the Social Security Act to adjust the pension system to a demographic reality different from the one that existed when the program was created.

For decades, the FRA remained at 65. However, legislation in 1983 established a timetable of gradual increases that raised the threshold to 66 for those born between 1943 and 1954, and then added two months per year until the transition was complete. In 2026, that process concluded: those born from 1960 onward must wait until they are 67 to receive their full monthly Social Security benefit.

The year before the final change, the FRA was 66 years and 10 months for those born in 1959. The two-month increase applied to the generation born in 1960 completed the programmed scale and solidified 67 years as the new permanent standard for all subsequent generations.

The Schedule of Retirement Age Increases That Took Four Decades to Complete

The path from age 65 to age 67 for full retirement was neither linear nor immediate. The 1983 law established a phased scale that allowed the impact to be distributed over more than four decades. For those born between 1943 and 1954, the full retirement age was set at 66. Starting in 1955, each cohort faced an increase of two additional months until reaching the established maximum.

Born in 1955: Retirement age of 66 years and 2 months.

Born in 1956: Retirement age of 66 years and 4 months.

Born in 1957: Retirement age of 66 years and 6 months.

Born in 1958: Retirement age of 66 years and 8 months.

Born in 1959: Retirement age of 66 years and 10 months.

Born in 1960 or later: Retirement age of 67 years (with no further variations provided for in current legislation).

This phased design sought to avoid a concentrated impact on a single generation. However, the cumulative effect of the system means that each cohort born between 1955 and 1960 received different treatment compared to the previous one, resulting in distinct transitions depending on each worker’s year of birth.

Who Are Most Affected by the New 67-Year Age Threshold

The change first impacts the youngest baby boomers, those born between 1960 and 1964. This group was the last to enter that demographic generation and is the first to face the mandatory retirement age of 67 as the norm, without prior phasing in.

Subsequently, the effect extends to the entirety of Generation X, comprised of those born between 1965 and 1980, who will also have to reach 67 years of age to access 100% of their benefits.

After Generation X, the threshold applies to millennials—born between 1981 and 1996—and all subsequent generations, including Generation Z. In practical terms, this means that most workers active in 2026 who have not yet reached retirement age should consider age 67 as the benchmark for planning their retirement.

Reductions and Increments on Your Retirement

Those born in 1960, in particular, are the group most directly affected by the closure of the transition process in 2026. Since their FRA is set at 67 years, they will not qualify for the full benefit until 2027. This represents a one-year delay compared to what would have happened had the previous age of 66 years been maintained.

Current legislation in the United States does not require workers to wait until their FRA to begin receiving Social Security benefits. The system allows workers to claim benefits as early as age 62, with the understanding that doing so results in a permanent reduction in the monthly benefit amount. This penalty amounts to approximately 30 percent compared to the benefit they would receive at age 67.

The reduction is calculated based on how many months before the FRA the benefit begins to be paid. This is not a temporary deduction: the reduction remains in place for the beneficiary’s entire life. This characteristic means that the decision to retire before age 67 has long-term consequences for the level of income available in old age.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, those who choose to postpone starting their pension beyond the FRA receive an increase in their monthly benefit. For each year of delay between ages 67 and 70, the benefit increases by an additional 8%.