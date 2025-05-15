The Administration will pay eligible retirees on May 21. This payment will be for seniors on Social Security retirement or Disability Insurance benefits whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th. Of course, they must have filed and received approval after April 30, 1997. Those retirees on Supplemental Security Income do not qualify for the May 21 payment.

If you are not eligible for the May 21 payday and did not collect the May 2 or May 14 payment, then your payday will be May 28, 2025. The reason why some retirees collect their Social Security check or direct deposit so late is that they were born late in the month. So, your birthday must be from the 21st to the 31st. Again, you cannot be on SSI and can’t have received benefits before May 1997 to qualify.

Social Security payments in June

If you have already collected your monthly payment in May, or you would like to know when the Social Security Administration will deliver direct deposits and checks in June, 2025, here are all the possibilities:

June payment schedule

Retirement and SSDI payment due on June 3: for recipients on Social Security before May 1997

due on June 3: for recipients on Social Security before May 1997 Retirement and SSDI payment due on June 3: for beneficiaries on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income simultaneously

and SSDI payment due on June 3: for beneficiaries on Social Security and Supplemental Security Income simultaneously Retirement and SSDI payment due on June 11: for recipients whose birthday is from 1-10

Retirement and SSDI payment due on June 18: for beneficiaries whose birth date is from 11-20

Retirement and SSDI payment due on June 25: for recipients who were born from the 21st to the 31st

How much can Social Security pay

The maximum amounts Social Security recipients can collect in both May and June are the same. They will be exactly the same until December 31, 2025. In January, all retirement and disability benefits will be updated.

The largest benefit Social Security beneficiaries can receive in May and June will be $5,108. This is only possible if you earned the taxable maximum for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA and filed at 70.

Other maximum amounts will be $2,831 for those who filed at 62 and $4,018 if you filed at Full Retirement Age. Bear in mind that on average, retirees can receive about $1,999. If you are an SSDI recipient, your average payment will be $1,581.