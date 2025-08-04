The Social Security Administration (SSA) follows its own monthly schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which coincides with the retirement payments. Millions of American workers with disabilities rely on these funds as their primary economic support while they wrestle with a health condition that is diagnosed as lasting at least a year or will result in the beneficiary’s death.

During August 2025, the distribution of SSDI deposits will follow the usual schedule based on each beneficiary’s date of birth, allowing for clear income forecasting and orderly distribution, without system overload or massive errors.

How are SSDI payment dates assigned?

The assignment of payment dates applies specifically to individuals who began collecting SSDI benefits after May 1997. Those simultaneously receiving Social Security retirement benefits, survivor benefits, or participating in the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program may have alternative schedules. The SSA determines the exact dates based on the history of each case.

The schedule established for the month of August 2025 is as follows:

Wednesday, August 13: Deposits for beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Deposits for beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month. Wednesday, August 20: Deposits for beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Deposits for beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month. Wednesday, August 27: Deposits for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

A specific group of beneficiaries does not follow this calendar based on date of birth. For beneficiaries who began receiving benefits before May 1997, the SSA issues SSDI payments on the third day of the month, regardless of date of birth. Since August 3, 2025, is a Sunday, these payments will be credited promptly on the 1st, which is the closest business day.

SSI payments are generally made on the first day of each month, while SSDI follows its own schedule. SSA policy states that “if the first day falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is advanced to the last preceding business day.”

Remember you have to switch to electronic payment: no more paper checks

Currently, the SSA has almost completely eliminated the issuance of paper checks for SSDI payments. Most SSDI payments are deposited electronically into bank accounts or via the Direct Express card. This electronic system aims to minimize operational delays, reduce the risk of loss or theft, and ensure immediate availability of funds.

To transition from paper checks, beneficiaries must provide their bank account details (routing and account numbers) to the SSA through their my Social Security account, by phone at 1-800-772-1213, or by visiting a local SSA office. Those without a bank account can receive funds via the Direct Express card, which functions like a prepaid debit card and ensures immediate access to benefits on scheduled payment dates.

The maximum SSDI payment in 2025 has been set at $4,018, and is for high-income workers who meet the minimum amount of “work credits” required by the SSA. The national average in 2025 is around $1,580, a figure that has changed little so far this year.