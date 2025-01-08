The Social Security’s payment schedule has revealed important details regarding the paydays there will be in January. However, if you are only receiving retirement benefit payments, there is one week when there are no checks or direct deposits scheduled.

As a matter of fact, these retirees will get no retirement payment from January 26 through February 1. All the Social Security payments will be issued before that date. For example, if you do not qualify for the January 8 payment, you could get your payment on January 15 or January 22, 2025.

Not on Social Security retirement benefits?

If you are receiving SSI, the Federal payment, you could get your payment shortly after January 26. Also, if you are collecting both SSI and Social Security, there will be a payday the week of January 26. Remember that Supplemental Security Income is compatible with retirement or disability insurance benefits.

So, some retirees who get their payment on February 3 will also get SSI on January 31, 2025. This means they will receive 2 payments in less than one week. SSI can provide eligible recipients with checks worth up to $967 in 2025.

On average, Social Security provides recipients with payments worth $1,976 in retirement. It is now time to check eligibility for the upcoming paydays in January if you receive retirement benefits.

Social Security payment eligibility before January 26

To get the January 8 payment you must:

have your birthday from 1-10

not be on SSI

be a recipient after April 30, 1997

not break SSA rules

Those who were born after that date and have not collected their Social Security payment yet can get it on January 15 if born from 11-20. If you were born from 21-31, your next payday will be issued on January 22, 2025.

Some retirees who got money from Social Security on January 3 will not get their monthly payment until February 3, 2025. Therefore, they need to wait longer than others to get their next check or deposit.