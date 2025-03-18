Some retirees have not collected their new March payments yet. Social Security has confirmed the last 2 paydays this month. One of them will take place on March 19, 2025. Those eligible retired workers whose birth date is after the 10th and before the 21st will get the check or direct deposit on the 19th.

It will only take 7 days extra if your birthday falls after the 20th. Retirees born from 21-31 will get a Social Security payment on March 26. To get any of the last two payments, you cannot be on SSI and you cannot have gotten benefits before May 1997.

Social Security checks of up to $5,108

Although the average retirement benefit is just $1,978, some retirees may get a lot more from the Administration. This is possible when you meet 4 essential requirements:

have jobs covered by SSA

work for 35 years or more in these covered jobs

or more in these covered jobs all this time, you must have earned the contribution and benefit base, also known as the taxable maximum

filing at the age of 70 is required to get delayed credits

Even if you meet the first three conditions, but you file at 66 years and 10 months old in 2025, you can still get a great deal of money. Retirees can get up to $4,018 at Full Retirement Age and up to $2,831 at 62.

Social Security deposits in April

After the direct deposits on March 19 and 26, the Agency has confirmed when the April payments will take place. As usual, those on benefits before May 1997, will receive their money on the 3rd.

April 3, 2025, will also be the payday for those Social Security recipients who got SSI on April 1. Once these monthly payments are issued, retirees who do not qualify for the first payment on the third will have to wait for 6, 13, or 20 days.

The Social Security payments for those born from 1-10 will be deposited on April 9, 2025. If your birthday is from 11-20, you will get your payment on April 16. Those born after the 20th will get a payment on April 23, 2025.