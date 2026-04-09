The third Wednesday of April 2026 falls on the 15th. On that day, the Social Security Administration (SSA) deposits the payments corresponding to one of the three groups in the tiered system based on birth date: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The SSA designed this scheme many years ago, to distribute approximately 70 million payments over three weeks, preventing the banking and administrative system from processing a massive volume of transactions in a single day. Each group is assigned a different Wednesday.

The first group receives payment on the second Wednesday, the second on the third, and the third on the fourth. No step in the schedule depends on the recipient’s birth year, only on the day.

Third Wednesday of Social Security Benefits

In April 2026, those three Wednesdays fall on the 8th, 15th, and 22nd, respectively, with no federal holiday altering the dates. The third Wednesday group, therefore, has its deposit scheduled for the 15th without modification.

The group from April 15th includes retirees, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries, and recipients of survivors’ pensions whose date of birth falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, regardless of the year.

It also includes those who receive benefits based on the employment history of a third party—a deceased spouse or relative—in which case the date that determines the group is that of the original benefit holder, not the recipient.

The Social Security payment system

The three-tier system was implemented in 1997. Since then, all beneficiaries who joined the program after April 30 of that year are subject to this schedule. Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997, or who receive both SSI and Social Security simultaneously, follow a different schedule: their payment arrives on the 3rd of each month.

For the group on the third Wednesday, the mid-month bank transfer often represents the benchmark for paying fixed expenses such as rent, utilities, and medicines.

How much does this group receive on average?

The average monthly check for retired workers was $2,076.41 in February 2026, the last month with consolidated SSA data. This value includes the adjustment for cost of living (COLA) of 2.8% that took effect in January of this year.

The increase equates to an additional $56 to $57 per month for the typical retiree. For married couples receiving combined pensions, the average is $3,208 per month, representing a combined increase of approximately $88 over the previous year.

However, this increase is not fully passed on to the beneficiaries. The Medicare Part B premium increased by $21.50 in 2026, reaching $206.50 per month. Since that premium is deducted directly from the Social Security check, the actual benefit of the COLA is reduced to approximately $34.50 for the average beneficiary, representing only 60% of the nominal increase.

The calculation varies depending on the type of benefit, contribution history, and the age at which the beneficiary began receiving payments. There is no single amount for all members of the group.

The maximum a beneficiary can receive in 2026

The SSA establishes differentiated maximum amounts according to the age at which payments begin. For those who started receiving benefits at age 62 in 2026, the maximum benefit is $2,969 per month. For those who started at full retirement age—67 years for those born in 1960 or later—the maximum is $4,152. And for those who postponed starting until age 70, the maximum amount reaches $5,181 per month.

That $5,181 ceiling is available only to a very small segment of the population. To access it, the worker must have contributed the maximum taxable income for 35 years and have waited until age 70 to activate the benefit. In 2026, the taxable income threshold is $184,500 annually. According to data from the SSA itself, only 6% of covered workers reach that income level in any given year.

Trust fund context: Is the SSA safe?

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) recently projected that the Social Security trust fund intended for old age and survivor pensions could run out in 2032, a year earlier than previously estimated. If that happens, payments will not cease, but they could be significantly reduced, since the program will continue to be funded by ongoing payroll contributions. Employers and employees each contribute 6.2% of wages up to the taxable limit. This flow continues regardless of the fund’s status.

The SSA has indicated that beneficiaries affected by retroactive payments linked to the Social Security Equity Act should wait until this month to inquire about the status of those amounts, since they are processed in separate systems and with different schedules than the regular monthly payment.